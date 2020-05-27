The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection has moved from its Main Street location and is actively searching for a new office space.
According to a statement from CRIC, the 429 South Main Street location is currently under construction; once completed, the organization will not be returning.
“While we're unsure where we will land, we are grateful for the space that STEDI has provided us over the past 3 years,” the nonprofit states.
CRIC Executive Director Mackenzie Bowcutt said the news of losing the location came just a couple weeks after renovations began. Bowcutt said STEDI — a substitute teacher service and training organization — is planning to expand into the space once occupied by CRIC.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” Bowcutt said. The owners of STEDI are “actually the owners of the building, and their business is just growing, which is great for them.”
According to Bowcutt, CRIC has been under adjustment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is not currently offering in-person services that would normally happen in their offices. For Bowcutt, the timing of CRIC’s displacement isn’t so bad.
“We’re doing most of our services just over the phone,” Bowcutt said, “so it kind of worked out.”
Bowcutt hopes to have a new office space by fall 2020, something large enough for a classroom setting and preferably downtown for easy client access. She said functioning over the phone is working for the time being, but isn’t necessarily sustainable long-term; especially as CRIC plans to launch a new financial literacy class in addition to their current offerings.
“We’d really like to at least have a space to hold our driver’s license class and our citizenship class,” Bowcutt said, explaining those classes have since been postponed and CRIC is only helping clients with daily needs. “But we’re making it work over the phone.”
For Bowcutt, people are often surprised at how many refugees and immigrants reside in Cache Valley. Bowcutt said when refugees move out of the Salt Lake City area, they can lose access to crucial resources provided by resettlement agencies. CRIC is the only organization in Cache Valley providing services especially for refugee needs, Bowcutt said.
“There’s somewhere close to 600 refugees" in Cache Valley, Bowcutt said. “We are really their only resource.”