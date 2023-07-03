Utah elk
Photo courtesy of DWR

Hunters who didn’t draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt draw earlier this year may still have a chance to obtain a permit, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The permits are first come, first served, the DWR says, and you must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase a permit.


