Former USU Physics Professor and co-founder of the Small Satellite Conference at Utah State University, Dr. Raymond Gilbert Moore, passed away December 28, 2020 in Monument, Colorado at the age of 92. His aerospace career spanned the beginning of the U.S. Space Program in the late 1940s through the current space age.
Voicemail from Gil: "Hi Sheri, it’s Gil. I’m in the hospital at Colorado Springs and so my time has gotten kinda short. I’ll no longer be able to participate in any space activity. So, I thought I’d call you up and give you this Merry Christmas call. Turns out not to be very happy. Ok, Bye bye."
The late Dr. Raymond Gilbert Moore was born on January 23, 1928 in Santa Rita, New Mexico. He received an honorary doctorate in physics from Utah State University in 2014. He preferred to be called simply, Gil.
He made a memorable first impression with his black eye patch and playful laugh that inspired smiles and made you feel like an instant best friend. His excitement for the United States space programs and for education proved as infectious as his youthful chuckles.
