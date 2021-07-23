For those who grew up with the neon pink signage of Edwards Furniture in downtown Logan, the removal of the 1960s-era facade might feel like losing a bit of Cache Valley’s past. But preserved underneath is a piece of history dating back to the 1880s — the building’s original storefront.
The metal facade is being removed as owner Kent Ricks hopes to restore that original storefront, with some small adjustments for modern tastes.
Edwards Furniture ended a 138-year run when it closed in Nov. 2018, and Ricks moved quickly after purchasing the building. Curate Company opened at its new location in March of the following year — meaning 26 S. Main St. has been home to the furniture business for a continuous 141 years.
The exterior renovation follows an interior overhaul that started before the store first reopened in 2019. Ricks originally hoped to begin outer renovations in spring of 2020, but those plans were soon delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, more than a year later, they’re in full swing.
Though Ricks wasn’t entirely sure what to expect when the facade came down, he had reason to be optimistic.
“I did a little bit of research — I went to the public library, I found these historical photos ... I had an inkling of what I was finding,” he said. “I anticipated that it would be in pretty good shape, just simply because it’s been covered since the 1960s, so it’s been really well-preserved and protected.”
Ricks wasn’t disappointed. Underneath its metal covering, the original facade was shielded from the worst of the elements, leaving it, for the most part, untouched.
“When I found the building, of course, it had great bones,” Ricks said. “My intention was always to take it back to the original, and so I’m just thrilled with the condition that it’s in.”
The building is a listing in the National Register of Historic Places and falls within the boundaries of the Center Street Historic District, so Curate had to work with the city and local organizations to stay in line with historical standards.
“The city has been really great to work with. The Logan Downtown Alliance has been great to work with, we’ve got a lot of support from all of the stakeholders involved,” Jared Saunders, a marketing representative for Curate, said.
“They (the Historic Preservation Committee) do care about what’s coming down and what it looks like,” Ricks said. “And obviously because it was a big expense to get it down and we didn’t know what was behind there, there’s a little bit of unknowns, but it really is better than I imagined — I think they’re going to be thrilled.”
Plans for the original facade mostly focus on surface-level cosmetics, minimizing any changes to the building itself.
“We really wanted to get back down to the bare aesthetic. All the original woodwork will be preserved,” Saunders said. “It’s so beautiful, we really don’t have to do anything. We just have to reveal it and stand back.”
One thing that certainly had to come down was the neon Edwards sign. Saunders said they invited the original creators of the sign to document the work and “light it up one last time” before it was taken down. Although the sign is currently in storage, he said it’s in good condition and they’re looking for a long-term home for it.
“Its days aren’t necessarily finished,” Saunders said.
And Curate Company’s just getting started — relative to its new home’s tri-century existence.
The business is a blend of home furnishing and more active interior design work from Ricks and his team. Ricks said he hoped Curate would both surprise customers with new ideas and help inspire their own creative inspiration when it comes to designing their spaces.
It might seem odd for a company so focused on the new to be throwing its storefront aesthetic 140 years into the past, but for Ricks that contrast is part of the point.
“I’ve always been fascinated with the old and the new, and the juxtaposition of how they pair together,” he said. “So I’m thrilled about my historic building being paired with more contemporary pieces. It’s something that previously people have had to travel to Ogden and Salt Lake to find these interesting things — you’d really have to look hard to find some unique things.”
Ricks sees the uniqueness he values in his own business reflected in that of the building.
“I feel like it translates from the outside all the way in,” he said.