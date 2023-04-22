Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, addressed several concerns surrounding education at the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce’s economic summit Wednesday.
“We have got to make sure that our kids are well-engaged at a very, very young age in education, because when that happens to them, the likelihood of them finishing high school is exponentially increased,” he said. “This is from the 2021-2022 school year. 36.7% of all kindergarteners in the State of Utah were chronically absent from school. Same thing for first grade, second grade, third grade. We have got to turn that around.”
Several presenters at the summit spoke about the difficulty many companies have finding enough qualified employees to support their growth.
Johnson, who has a background in education, said making sure children begin receiving an education from an early age can help alleviate that issue as it sets them on track to one day become a member of the workforce.
Johnson also mentioned a change in state organization that will affect technical colleges and universities.
“We combined higher education and your technical schools under one governing board,” he said. “It’s eliminated a lot of the push and pull that exists for funding.”
He further explained how students are being prepared for the workforce through programs such as those offered to high school students and other community members by Bridgerland Technical College.
“A kid now can be in high school, they can take concurrent enrollment, they can take advanced placement, they can go out to Bridgerland Technical College, they can graduate from high school with certificates, they can graduate from high school with the first year of college done,” he said. “Things are coming together to really help you and your businesses have the kind of people that you need.”
