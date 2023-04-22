Dan Johnson addresses economic summitt

Dan Johnson talks schools at Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Economic Summit on Wednesday.

 Brock Marchant/The Herald Journal

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, addressed several concerns surrounding education at the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce’s economic summit Wednesday.

“We have got to make sure that our kids are well-engaged at a very, very young age in education, because when that happens to them, the likelihood of them finishing high school is exponentially increased,” he said. “This is from the 2021-2022 school year. 36.7% of all kindergarteners in the State of Utah were chronically absent from school. Same thing for first grade, second grade, third grade. We have got to turn that around.”


