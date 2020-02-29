Following his announcement on Wednesday that he would be seeking re-election, Val Potter, the current representative for Utah House District 3, said he will continue to work with the community on issues that matter.
“It is important for Cache County to have a legislator who knows how to get things done,” Potter said. “I know how to get things done in the State Legislature.”
The two-term legislator touted his seniority and said he has the trust of many of his colleagues. Potter said he has worked hard for many years and pulls from past leadership experiences to create legislation that benefits his district.
“My experience is invaluable,” Potter said. “To say that someone is more conservative or better than me, without having that experience, I think is disingenuous.”
Because he held elected office at the city and county level prior to his role in the House, Potter said he is often called on from members of the body, members of the community and members of county commissions and city councils to help them draft bills and push policies that matter to the local governments.
Potter will be challenged by newcomer Mike Petersen, who recently announced his run for Utah House District 3.
Petersen decided to run after gathering signatures for the tax referendum, which sparked his desire to represent his community and hold Potter and other legislators accountable. The referendum was in response to the 2019 tax reform bill that was passed in a special session last year.
The bill, which Potter supported, was repealed during the first week of the 2020 legislative session.
“I plan to continue to work with the state budget and make things work for the state of Utah,” Potter said. “The general fund of the state needs work to take care of the various departments in Utah. I am very serious about needing to help that situation. How we do that is going to take some work.”
Potter said he is unsure if the Legislature will approach tax reform again but said re-balancing the budget is very important. He also said there were things in the bill that he didn’t agree with, such as the food tax, but he voted for it because as a whole, it would be a tax decrease and benefit many programs.
“My job is to balance the budget but yet provide the services that the people expect,” Potter said.
"Expect" being the key word of that phrase as Potter went on to explain that sometimes spending less isn’t the easiest way to deal with an unbalanced budget. Potter said there are many programs such as transportation, EMS services and social services that people expect to be there when they need them. To balance the needs and interests of so many people is something that Potter said takes time and a lot of consideration.
“It is easy to say that we spend too much but it is much harder to figure out what to cut,” Potter said. “From the ground up, in city and county level, I have looked at the big picture. Sometimes it doesn’t make people happy because I do talk about housing affordability, and do consider air quality issues.”
Potter said the major difference between what he did at the city and county levels compared to what he does at the state level is that his current position requires a lot of negotiation.
“It is about working well with others, building trust and coming up with a plan that is best for everyone,” Potter said. “I enjoy doing that and I think I am good at it.”
Find out more about what Potter is currently working on at le.utah.gov or contact him at Val.potter@comcast.net or (435) 757-9834.