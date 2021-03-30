KSL News is reporting that the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office is helping police the town of Mantua after its police chief was let go and other officers resigned.
Mantua — the town on the west side of Sardine Canyon known regionwide for its speed trap — has made no public statement about the situation, according to KSL.
KSL reported Box Elder County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dale Ward confirmed the dismissal of Chief Michael F. Castro, who became the city's police chief in July.
Ward told the TV news station the Box Elder Sheriff's Office will be helping out in Mantua in the absence of other law enforcement personnel.