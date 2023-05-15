...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Kat Zaloshinski walks through the Creekside RV Park in Logan, after it was flooded by the Blacksmith Fork River on Monday.
Mother Nature is once more causing havoc for residents of a trailer park in south Logan.
Bevelyn Kozma, one of Creekside RV Park’s residents, said she and her husband, Richard, spent most of Sunday placing sandbags along the Blacksmith Fork River to help prevent flooding of the park. The effort did little, however; by early Monday morning the floodwaters rose and the Kozma family and several other residents of the park found their homes surrounded by water.
By afternoon, the scenario was the same.
“I don’t think the water has let up,” Bevelyn said. “We have nowhere to go. And we haven’t heard anything from the company.”
Creekside RV is owned by Boulder Ranch LLC out of Provo, Bevelyn said, noting the city of Logan did send crews on Monday to make sure sewer lines were capped. But other than that, there’s been no response to their plight.
A flyer dated April 7 and posted to a door at the on-site management office, however, did inform residents that they should take precautions in case water from the river threatened the park.
“As you know, we have received record amounts of snowfall this year,” the letter reads, in part. “While this is great for the drought, it also imposes an increase risk of flooding at the property due to our proximity to the river. We hereby advise you to be on alert and have a backup plan to relocate your units should flooding become imminent.”
It also said residents would be required to move their RV and all property until it was safe to return.
“Keep in mind if flooding becomes imminent,” the letter continues, “utilities will be shut off to the park until it is safe to turn them back on.” It also gave notice that the propane tanks would be removed on April 17.
Bevelyn said they have been without heat since then, and without a community washer and drier since about February.
The residents want to know why no one from the company has come to check up on them, perhaps even offering another one of its parks for families to stay at while the water abates.
The Herald Journal reached out to the company for comment but did not receive a response before press deadline on Monday.
“I’ve seen this park really organized at one time,” said Kat Zaloshinski, who has been a resident of the park for the past 17 years. She said this is not the first time the site has been flooded.
As she and her neighbors spoke with The Herald Journal, rain drops began falling, adding to the surreal scene before them. More water, chilly weather. No heat.
“We have no place to go,” Zaloshinski said.
Kozma replied: “If we did, we’d already be there.”
Elisha Ruesch, another resident, is on oxygen and said there are other families in the park with medical challenges.
“Everybody is trying to find someplace to go,” she said, noting she didn’t know where that would be.
Zaloshinski said, “We really thought we could keep it (the water) out by sandbagging, but Mother Nature is powerful,” referring to the flood. “Nothing we did worked.”
Looking across the park, now with a number of trailers sitting like islands, she intoned her fear about what was next, having no place to go.
“I don’t know, sir,” she said, shaking her head. “I don’t know. I just do not know.”
