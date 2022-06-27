Asked to name one thing that would make Cache Valley a better place, local residents surveyed on the Herald Journal’s Facebook page last week offered dozens of ideas, including train service to the Wasatch Front, an indoor aquatic center, more walking trails, preserving open space, affordable housing, more roundabouts, more left-turn arrows and fewer Californians.
Actually, what Facebook commenter Dallas Thurston called for is a “ban” on Californians (with an exclamation point). He offered no further explanation, but his post was one of many statements in the comment thread expressing an anti-growth position.
“Less people. Preserve open space,” wrote Kelly Pitcher Elbert.
“Leave more open farm spaces rather than putting in more multiple housing units,” added Dorothy Kent.
Julie Peterson said her one wish is to retain “the elements that made Cache Valley great in the first place.”
She went on: “Keep the rural land that we have left. If the building keeps up the way it is, the valley will be wall to wall people. Preserve our history in the places we treasure.”
Jordy Guth took that perspective a step further, offering ideas for enhancing the valley’s natural environment.
“Preserve open space for views, agriculture & wildlife,” he wrote. “Create green belts around waterways for trails, wildlife & recreation. Dedicated bike routes along highway corridors. Get traffic off of Main Street so people can enjoy a pedestrian friendly downtown.”
Other commenters highlighted the need for affordable housing in Cache Valley, a situation that accelerated greatly during the coronavirus pandemic. No commenters, however, pointed out how the construction of new housing units to alleviate the problem might conflict with the call for open space.
But there was this from Marco Fuentes:
“What’s cute are all the locals who actually think this valley is ‘rural.’ Sure, by strict definition, much could pass for ‘rural,’ but let’s not kid ourselves, we live in a metro area.”
Not all of the suggestions for a better Cache Valley revolved around growth issues. More than a dozen residents put in a vote for a new indoor aquatic center in the valley, while several others talked about a desire for train service connecting to the FrontRunner to Salt Lake City and beyond. A drive-in theater, a better shopping mall, cleaner air, a Target store and more elementary schools were also on the list.
Valley resident Hilary Shughart expressed a desire for more ethical care and management of stray, abandoned and feral cats.
“Animal Control Ordinances should include cats,” she wrote. “Logan discontinued transport of cats in 2018 even though prior to that almost 400 cats were transported to the Cache Humane Society each year. About 10% were reunited with their owners, 89% were adopted to new homes, and the majority of the adopted cats were spay/neutered for adoption. Since 2018 cats have been left at large.”
“This would be at the bottom of my list. Not important at all,” responded Marilyn Godfrey.
Another item on the community wish list was related to bats instead of cats. Facebook commenter Mindi Schiffman said she’d like to see the reopening of Logan Cave, which has been closed and fenced off to the public since 1997 due to the danger visitors posed to a threatened colony of Townsend big-eared bats that roost there.
“OPEN LOGAN CAVE!!” Schiffman said. “I had so many good memories climbing around in there with friends as a teenager. I would love to take my own teens through.”
The chances of the U.S. Forest Service throwing open the gate to the huge cave along U.S. Highway 89 in Logan Canyon are unlikely, although guided tours might be in the site’s future.
Masako Wright of U.S. Forest Service said Monday that vandalism, fireworks and other destructive behaviors exhibited in years past make her agency reluctant to totally lift restrictions, even though the bat colony has rebounded. Guided tours have been under consideration, but this idea was put on hold recently with the discovery of a bat fungus known as “white nose syndrome” in Minnetonka Cave to the east, and there is concern people could spread it to Logan Cave.
“Because of the fungus issue, we don’t know what’s going to happen. There are a lot of unknowns, so at this moment we are not thinking of opening anytime soon,” she said.
Another prominent topic in the Herald Journal’s Facebook conversation was traffic flow, with several people calling for more roundabouts and left-turn arrows at stoplights. Commenter Scout Miller pushed back on the latter suggestion.
“MORE left turn arrows? Weird how so many people like traffic congestion,” he wrote. “Left arrows slow traffic flow and create more traffic congestion. But, they did ask for all opinions so …”