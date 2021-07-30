The great outdoors is one of the best things about living in Cache Valley according to many local residents joining an online discussion this week.
Not so great, many also said, is the big influx of people moving here to enjoy it.
The Herald Journal received close to 100 comments on its Facebook page in response to the question, “What do you like most, least about living in Cache Valley?” The answers covered topics from entertainment to culture to cost of living, but the valley’s scenic appeal and its endangerment was a common theme.
“The natural beauty of this place is my favorite thing about it,” wrote Aleisa Arnold. “My least favorite is how fast we’re filling up the open spaces and packing people in.”
Variations on this perspective were offered up and down the comment thread.
“Most: the view. Least: the days when there is no view,” wrote Dennis Hinkamp, referring apparently to winter temperature inversions and the days Cache Valley’s air is filled with smoke from fires in the region.
Summer citizen Jenny Hamilton Carter commented: “What I like most is the small town feel, and of course the natural beauty, hiking trails, etc. Love to walk along Boulevard. What I like least is the growth and traffic. It’s sad to see Logan becoming a bigger city.”
Several residents offered critiques of the local culture, both negative and positive.
For Paula Godfrey, Cache Valley’s culture and sense of community is a big quality-of-life plus, as is almost everything about the place she calls home. She wrote:
“I love the stunning sunsets, friendly waves and conversations with friends and strangers alike, the smell of freshly cut hay, the sound of sprinklers irrigating our crops, the influence of religion … one reason why our community is a safe place to live, neighbors jumping in to help others in times of need, small town celebrations, the Mendon Mountains, they could possibly be the most beautiful mountains in the world, four seasons, hiking trails, wildlife, beautiful lakes, Center Street, homegrown stores, kind people who respect one another’s backgrounds and life experiences. Cache Valley is just the best!”
The influence of religion applauded by Godfrey does not sit well with some others, however. Among them is Brittney Mccrabb, who said Cache Valley lacks a church-state separation and complained, “If you’re not a part of the cult then you are shamed publicly.”
Lisa Duskin-Goede also singled out the local church-state relationship, noting one of her least favorite things about living in Cache Valley is “politics influenced by the LDS Church mindset.”
Restaurants were another topic gaining mention on both sides of the of the preference meter, and Duskin-Goede had a comment in this category as well, stating the valley does not have enough high-quality restaurants and “too many unhealthy drive-through eating places.”
Lucas Hugie echoed this sentiment, commenting, “I’m in Boise this week and the downtown restaurants and bars are amazing! I’ve lived in much friendlier places with more vibrant social scenes that the valley could have if it wanted.”
Conversely, Paula Budge described local restaurants as “amazing.”
A few other comments from the discussion:
• “The arts are great here. Everything from community band and orchestra and choirs to amazing theatre groups. Can’t imagine a better community for arts both as an audience and the opportunity to participate.” — Karen M. Teuscher.
• “The worst is the wages of most jobs here in the valley, most are ridiculously low.” — Jamie Thomas.
• “Love most everything about it except the drastic increase in traffic since I moved here in 1972.” — Dorrie Barnes.
• “Least: when you think spring is here and it turns on cold and windy for almost another month.” — Nick Purintun.
• “Most: Snowy days, community size, how walkable it is for the most part. Least: All the growth, terrible landlords and managers with renters, how late in the morning businesses open, drivers. Lack of places to purchase clothing.” — Shauna Olsen.
• “Most — it’s a very safe and clean place to raise a family. Least — I hate the fact that people can’t drive the speed limit on 1200 east, 1400 north, Smithfield Main Street, and Hwy 30 through the swamps. I also hate that they speed up to 80 mph when the passing lane opens up only to then slow back down to 55 at the summit/box elder county line.” — Jared Monson
• “Most: Seeing people I know seemingly everywhere I go in the community. Least: The racists and bigots who seemingly have come out of the woodwork the last few years.” — Tyler Riggs
• “Most: everything. Least: no Target or Costco.” — Melissa Garside
• “Nothing!” — Mary Cochran