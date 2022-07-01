Near the corner of Main Street and 100 West, Mandi Taylor and daughter Andalee, of Deweyville, were working furiously to complete their works of art before the deadline.
Just down the sidewalk, Lisa Wyatt, of Bear River City was doing the same with help from friend Rachel Smith. Wyatt’s daughter Addie had already completed hers.
And right next to Wyatt, Kathryn and Jeremy Ellis, of Tremonton, were also putting the finishing touches on their projects. Their children Elenore, Emma, Evelyn and Ezra had already finished their works.
“She’s the one with the talent,” Jeremy said of Kathryn, who was working on an intricate portrait of a bison while he opted for a less ambitious version of the Native American deity Kokopelli. “We just thought it would be fun to get the family involved.”
The annual Midland Square Chalk Affair, a sidewalk chalk-art contest that has become a regular event on the Utah pastel circuit, was a decidedly family affair this year.
Contestants follow a different theme each year. This year’s theme, “Respect, Honor, Pride,” was meant to pay homage to the Shoshone people, the original inhabitants of the Bear River Valley.
Many entries featured animals revered by the Shoshone: bison, bear, coyote and more. Others were more symbolic, like Mandi Taylor’s work featuring a colorful drawing of the state of Utah, with a flock of birds flying around it “representing the spirits of those who were here before us.”
While many of the contestants were locals, the event once again attracted several artists from the Salt Lake City area, including Kaitlyn Hansen, who took first place in the teen category last year; and Brittany Shepler, who decided on a visual representation of “Star Bears,” a story written by Northern Band of the Shoshone tribal elder Gwen Timbimboo Davis.
Tremonton Parks and Recreation Director Zach LeFevre said it was fitting to honor the Shoshone this year, especially as the city is working on its next mural to complement more than a dozen others that grace various walls around town. Tremonton’s murals have brought a lot of outside attention to the city as it works to become a destination for artists and art lovers.
“We’re working on a mural to honor their culture and Chief Sagwitch,” LeFevre said, referring to the legendary Shoshone Chief Sagwitch Timbimboo, who became a critical ally to the Latter-day Saint pioneers who settled the area and advocated for peaceful coexistence, even after the atrocity of the Bear River Massacre that killed hundreds of his people, including his wife.
LeFevre said the city is still working to choose a site for the mural, after which it will put out a call for artists and hopefully get the project done later this year.