bear river health (copy) (copy)

The Bear River Health Department says Cache Valley is following national trends related to higher rates of RSV and Flu, while COVID-19 cases decline.

According to the Bear River Health Department, Cache County is following a national trend towards higher infection rates of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus and a decrease in COVID-19.

Angie White, a disease investigator with the BRHD, said there were 718 total reported cases of influenza during last flu season, which ran from October 2021 to May of this year. This season, there have already been 425 cases.


