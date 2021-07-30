A beloved mail carrier for Logan’s Post Office is retiring after 33 years and five months of service.
Dallen Jolley, 56, retired this week and was celebrated by some of the residents he delivered to with balloons on many of their mailboxes on Friday.
Daryla Cox, one of the residents Jolley delivered to, helped organize the balloons and put up a sign in her front yard to recognize Jolley’s work. Some neighbors even left treats in their mailboxes for the postal worker.
Cox said Jolley is a “nice and special guy.”
“He’s very friendly,” she said. “If you’re outside he’ll come and help you. He’s very polite and friendly. We just all have enjoyed him.”
Jolley said he’s loved working for the Postal Service and people mention his friendliness often. He said he tries to live by the golden rule.
“I try to be nice on the route,” he said. “If I see somebody struggling with a lawnmower and I can help start it or something, I’ll take a few minutes to help out. If they want to visit for a minute I’ll take time to visit and subtract from my breaks.”
Jolley is originally from Kingston, Utah, and currently lives in Dayton, Idaho. He makes the 40 minute drive to work each morning.
Jolley started working for the service after coming across an ad when he was home sick from his previous job at Miller Blue Ribbon Beef.
“I was fumbling through the paper and I saw a company that was offering a seminar,” he said. “They said, ‘We will guarantee a high score for the Postal Service test.’ I’ve been happy ever since.”
Jolley said the people of Cache Valley are “fantastic.”
“This is probably the best community to deliver mail in,” he said. “I’ve done several routes, and it seems like it keeps improving and improving. It’s a great place to be.”