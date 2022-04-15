A retrospective of the works of landscape painter G. Russell Case opened at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History on Thursday night with a symposium featuring Case and panelists David Ericson and Tim Newton.
The "North to South Exhibit" covers around 30 years and 80 paintings from Brigham City-based Case’s depictions of the landscapes of the West, including some watercolors from before his transition to oil in 1999.
The opening night symposium was attended by over 200 people, and featured Ericson, a prominent Utah artist and early Utah art scholar, and Newton, the publisher of Western Art & Architecture Magazine, taking the audience through the history and importance of western landscape art. Both were effusive about Case’s work in the genre, with Ericson praising his dedication and Newton telling the attendees they were “very fortunate” to have such a talent living among them.
“Let me tell you what you have here. You have a passionate, intelligent painter. An artist that has vision and the exceedingly great skill to see it through. He is an outstanding example of what is great about Utah artists and Utah art. He is one of the finest landscape painters that is painting in America today,” he said.
Speaking at the symposium, Case credited much of his success to his father, an artist who worked to encourage the younger Case during his early career.
“When I was in high school I started painting watercolors pretty seriously and dad knew how to frame them and make them look presentable, and he would just kind of line up shows at the local banks and little places. And so I could sell a watercolor for 25 bucks, or I could go mow a lawn for $7.50 — so you do the math there,” he said.
During college, Case would send his paintings to his father, “wherever they were living, wherever I was,” and his father would send back checks from the sales to pay for school.
Case also discussed his hope to “reinvigorate” interest in certain kinds of art with the museum display, and later told The Herald Journal he felt the opening night was a sign of success.
“I think the museum itself was very surprised how successful it went as far as interest, as far as attracting people and educating people. I talked to people that this was kind of their first experience,” he said. “And they don't quite understand it, so they need to be educated in what we're doing, in a sense, and that's the only way we do it, is to do things like this.”
That reinvigoration Case is aiming for is in response to what he describes as the “chaos” of postmodern thinking in art. He likened postmodern art to telling music students not to follow scales or notes or chords or rhythms — "laws." Postmodern art, he said, is taken to a “point of nothingness.”
“They don't want to be restricted by anything, so they're trying to escape those perimeters and they're saying nothing in doing so,” Case said.
Postmodernism rejects the idea of universal truths or perspectives, instead exploring how individuals, communities and societies form relative meaning. Postmodernism in art describes not so much a specific form, medium or style so much as a philosophical approach to what that art means.
Case pointed to Utah State University, his alma mater, as an example of a change he says is widespread among higher institutions.
“When I was up there, I'd walk those halls and go into the museum and I'd see great works of American painters to western this-and-that; and then the professors that were there, they were bringing in artists to do workshops, really nationally known classical artists,” he said. “And now that's gone. I don't even know what they're doing up there, and when I do, it's like some kind of European mixed-media da-da-da, you know? And I'm like, well, OK, it's not that that's not good or not important, but why is Utah — why are we so focused on something outside of our area?”
Current exhibitions at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art on USU’s campus include “Looking Backward & Forward: Forty Years with NEHMA & What’s Next,” partially a collection of early Utah art, “Forty-Three Teapots and One Mug,” a selection of pottery, and “Women, Surrealism, and Abstraction,” focusing on overlooked artists’ experimental art.
In reaction to this artistic environment, Case wants to “spark” regional interest in “traditional” art — the stuff of Ericson and Newton’s talks, and his own oeuvre.
“My idea is to say, look, this was once good and it's still good, because something makes it good. There is a standard we can measure things by. What we've done is throw the standard away — thank you to the enlightenment of post-modernists,” he said. “And now we're swimming in chaos, and we can't define our terms, like 'What is beautiful?' 'Why is this important, or not important?' So the idea of traditional classical painting is starting to become an extinct form of art.”
Though the field of landscape art is very well-trod, Case doesn’t believe that means there’s no room for new work.
“Everything's been done in a sense,” he said, comparing individual artistic style within a genre to a signature. Artists’ work may depict the exact same thing, but when placed next to others', the interpretation will be completely different.
“What I'm bringing is the way I see things, but I'm using a universal language that I can share,” he said. “If I have to put a page by each painting telling you what I'm doing, I'm probably not communicating it very well.”
The "North to South Exhibit" runs from April 16 to June 28 at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History at 24 N. 300 West in Brigham City.