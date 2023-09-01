Results from the Utah People and Environment Poll are showing the majority of Utahns support tribal engagement in climate change initiatives and land management.
The UPEP — created by Utah State University faculty and graduate students in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and in the department of Environment and Society — assesses Utah resident’s perceptions of environmental issues of importance to the state.
Another issue the poll collected data on is resident’s support for tribal engagement in climate change initiatives and land management. An in-depth analysis of these results was published in August.
“It seems like we’re in a moment where I think Utah’s going to have to make some important decisions about climate change adaptation and environmental management,” said Kirsten Vinyeta, author of the report. “The effects of climate change augment and I think that consulting tribes and getting tribal input and getting tribes involved is going to be a really important component of that.”
Vinyeta is an environmental sociologist who has spent the past 12 years working with tribal organizations — researching impacts of federal land management and climate change initiatives’ impact on indigenous individuals and tribal sovereignty.
When Vinyeta arrived in Utah, she was curious whether recent decisions by the state reflect its residents’ opinions on whether tribes should be consulted on environmental issues or not.
Utah is home to eight federally recognized tribes whose territories overlap with public lands managed by state and federal agencies. According to Vinyeta, the federal government is legally mandated to protect tribal treaty rights, lands and resources.
In 2022, the state of Utah filed a lawsuit to rescind President Biden’s expansion of Bears Ears National Monument, Vinyeta’s report stated, putting the state’s commitment to protecting tribal interests into question.
Bears Ears is a culturally important landscape to tribes in Utah. The lawsuit, according to the report, threatens to reduce the magnitude of the tribal co-management plan the land falls under.
Utah has been criticized for its lack of tribal participation pertaining to the drying of the Great Salt Lake, Vinyeta said. In February, the Salt Lake Tribune reported how House Speaker Brad Wilson’s $40 million Great Salt Lake Trust will be guided by an advisory council that excludes tribal leaders.
Because of this, Vinyeta sought out Utahns perceptions of tribal management when it comes to climate issues through the UPEP. Results indicate the majority of Utahns do not agree with the state’s recent decisions.
“I know that there’s work being done, but on the environment, it sounds like there needs to be a little bit more of a push to engage tribes and make sure that they have full capacity to be leaders in policymaking around climate change and other environmental questions,” Vinyeta said.
In the survey, respondents were asked whether they feel Utah’s federally recognized tribes should be consulted in future climate change initiatives on Utah’s state and federal lands; 61% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed.
Respondents were also asked whether federal and state land managers in Utah should pursue more co-management agreements with tribal governments — collaborating to make joint land management decisions. The results show 69% of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed with the idea.
“I think seeing a majority of Utah’s constituents support this should give the governor’s office and state agencies the confidence that doing this is supported by their constituents,” Vinyeta said. “And pursuing more co-management projects, and engaging in consultation on climate change issues is something that is supported by the majority of Utahns per this poll. If they want to be reflective of their constituency, they want to make sure to honor those tribal obligations.”
A co-management plan would depend on the unique needs of each tribe in Utah, Vinyeta said. Generally, these plans would allow tribes, state and federal agencies to have equal say in how landscapes will be managed — each organization sharing the role of implementing the plan.
“It is kind of meant to return responsibilities and the ability to make decisions to tribes whose lands have been ancestrally theirs since time immemorial,” Vinyeta said.
Throughout the process of creating questions for the poll, Vinyeta sought feedback from Darren Parry — former chairman and councilman for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation — to make sure voices of indigenous peoples were reflected in the poll.
Parry, author of “The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History,” said because native voices have been absent when it comes to climate change and environmental issues — even though they stewarded the land for thousands of years without having a problem — Vinyeta including indigenous voices into the equation is important.
“America is less than 250 years old and look at the problems we have,” Parry said. “I think it’s time we start injecting indigenous values into the decisions we make. Dr. Vinyeta is actually trying to do that. She sees the value in Native American communities and she wants their input and I applaud her for that.”
