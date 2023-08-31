Trevor and Seantae Jackson founded Sandal Blue Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and informational resources and continued support for motor vehicle accident survivors and their families.
Two years after a head-on collision which left them critically injured, Cache Valley residents Trevor and Seantae Jackson are still recovering.
Physically, they are further along than they were a year ago, but they still deal with some ailments including post-traumatic stress disorder, something Seantae says they will likely have to cope with the rest of their lives.
The couple, who had family members and a friend with them in the vehicle on the day of the crash in the summer of 2021, has found one way to turn their tragedy into something more positive: starting the nonprofit Sandal Blue Foundation.
The foundation, according to a description on its website, “provides immediate and long-term support for motor vehicle accident survivors and their families and is dedicated to making Utah roads safer.”
On Saturday, the foundation will host a back-to-school carnival also serving as a fundraiser for the organization. The event will be held from 3-8 p.m. at Richmond City Park, 176 W. 100 South.
“It’s not like we’re a traveling carnival with a big rollercoaster,” Seantae said. “But there will be activities and games, inflatables, food trucks” and more, including activities specific for teens.
The foundation held its first carnival last year, but Seantae hopes this year will see even more people.
It’s for a good cause, she said, explaining part of the money raised will go toward care packages the couple sometimes personally delivers to accident victims and their families.
“We do a lot of in-person visits at hospitals,” she said.
The care packages include a variety of items such as calming strips which help remind victims how to cope. Money raised for the foundation also helps cover travel expenses and hotel rooms for family members of crash victims and helps patients once they are discharged from the hospital; such as helping to cover costs of house cleaning for someone in a wheelchair, Seantae said.
“There’s more,” she said. “But these are good examples.”
She and Trevor know from experience the expenses and stresses of recovery.
Their accident happened like this: The couple was on a family outing in July 2021, a backpacking trip in Wyoming to reward their twin sons, age 14 at the time, for the good work they completed in school. While on their way they were hit head-on by another vehicle. The woman who hit them died from injuries sustained in the crash, Seantae said, and the Jacksons, as well as a friend who was with them that day, were all taken to the hospital.
“We were all critically injured and are still in recovery,” Seantae said, noting that Trevor, more than two years after the crash, has not been able to return to work due to extensive physical therapy he is receiving.
Despite the challenges they still face, the Jacksons are grateful they’ve been able to come up with a way to help others.
They hope Saturday’s event will provide not only fun and games for visitors — and funds for their mission — but bring awareness to Sandal Blue Foundation’s purpose as a resource for crash victims and their families.
“We started the organization to help other families who experience what we have gone through,” she said. “We love the work. We’re glad we can help. It’s a way to cope and connect with others and it has been such a joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.