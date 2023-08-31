sandal blue foundation

Trevor and Seantae Jackson founded Sandal Blue Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and informational resources and continued support for motor vehicle accident survivors and their families.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Two years after a head-on collision which left them critically injured, Cache Valley residents Trevor and Seantae Jackson are still recovering.

Physically, they are further along than they were a year ago, but they still deal with some ailments including post-traumatic stress disorder, something Seantae says they will likely have to cope with the rest of their lives.


