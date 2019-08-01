A motorcycle ride in Cache Valley this weekend will honor veterans who have lost their lives while raising money to support those living in the community.
The Ride for the Fallen began in 2007 to honor Brent Allred’s son Michael, who died in Iraq in 2004. When the event began, the Allred's used the money raised by it to fund a Utah State University scholarship in Michael’s honor.
“Our son had a dream of wanting to attend Utah State University when he finished his tour with the Marines,” Allred said. “This is kind of a way of getting to help him live that dream through other people.”
As the event grew, putting it on became more work. In 2014, the Allred’s had to end the event. It took a break for a few years before it was taken over in 2018 by a partnership between the Cache Valley Veterans Association, General Electric and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
“We are very excited, first of all, to see somebody take the ride over,” Allred said. “We didn’t want to see it end because it was very successful. It was a way to honor our nation and especially Utah’s fallen heroes in the military.”
The funds from this year’s ride will support the recently announced Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, which CVVA is working to have open by Veterans day.
“For our family, we think that is an incredible purpose and need to fulfill. We feel that is an excellent cause to raise funds for,” Allred said.
Allred said he is particularly glad local veterans will have a place closer to their homes to get the help they need. He also said he and his wife are looking forward to attending the ride this year.
“We are very excited,” Allred said. “It seems to be going again and building momentum. We are anxious to see it take off, and we are glad to be there and be a part of it again.”
In addition to the ride, there will also be a family carnival at Elk Ridge Park, 1060 E. 2500 North, North Logan. Events go from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The carnival is free and the ride is $20 per bike and $10 for an additional passenger. For more information or to preregister, visit CVVA's Facebook page: FB.com/CVVA16.