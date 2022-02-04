Ridgeline High School Principal Doug Snow confirmed Friday that Riverhawks girls basketball head coach Ainsli Jenks was suspended for one game following a lopsided 96-15 win against Logan High that many locals felt was a blatant case of running up the score.
But Snow was also quick to defend the coach for a situation he attributed to the whole team “getting caught up in the moment,” and he applauded Jenks for taking it upon herself to meet with Logan coach Tori Craner on the morning after the game to apologize.
“We discussed it (an apology), but she had already started that process before I even talked to her the next morning, because that’s the kind of person she is,” Snow said. “I just have to tell you something about Coach Jenks that people need to understand. That is a quality, quality individual. She’s an excellent teacher, excellent coach. I look forward to having her coach our student athletes for years to come.”
The meeting involved not just the two coaches but the captains of both basketball teams. Later in the day, at the direction of the Ridgeline administration, Jenks sat out her team’s game against Sky View, a 62-48 win that assured the Riverhawks a share of the region championship.
The Riverhawks are having a standout year, with a 19-1 overall record and a 7-0 record in region play.
In a letter submitted to The Herald Journal, one spectator at the Logan game said he was “disgusted with the display of sportsmanship” by the Ridgeline coach, pointing out that the team played a full-court defense through the entire first half of the game and did not put in substitutes until the fourth quarter.
“This week I attended a sporting event and to my dismay, I found the home team to be abusive and not living up to the standards that they claim they do,” wrote Mike Johnson of Nibley. “Ridgeline along with most of the schools in the valley are part of the program called 'Raise the Bar.' This program is put in place to stand for sportsmanship at all times no matter the situation. That was currently not the performance that I attended this past week.”
Johnson said the post-game celebration of the 100th win was disrespectful to the Logan players, and he concluded his letter addressing Jenks directly:
“Hey coach, do you want a pat on the back? You have just crushed the hopes of these girls and future girls of this program. Hey, fewer teams in the way I guess.”
Snow did not dispute the accusation of poor sportsmanship but said the suspension and apology should “rectify” the situation.
“This will help us all move forward, and it sends a clear message that sportsmanship matters,” Snow said.
After learning that her principal at Ridgeline had publicly addressed the matter, Jenks declined comment to the newspaper, and Logan's Tori Craner did not return a phone call requesting her take on the game or its aftermath.
In 2020, Jenks was named Utah's 4A Coach of the Year. In addition to coaching basketball, she teaches English at Ridgeline and serves as senior class advisor.
“She helps with so many things around the school," Snow said. “Good people make judgement errors too, and we rectify it and move on, and I think we’ll be a better program for it.”