.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Water from the Bear River flooded a section of 2400 West near 5700 North causing its closure as seen on Wednesday afternoon.
Due to the warming temperatures melting the surplus of snow from a long winter, there are several areas Cache Valley residents may want to avoid unless they travel by boat.
2400 West, a road winding from Smithfield to Amalga, has become more of a river than a road.
With a section of the street running adjacently with the Bear River, portions of the pavement have disappeared under water. According to County Executive David Zook, Cache County closed the road in response.
He also listed 2000 West in lower Smithfield Canyon and some areas in Clarkston as other locations that are flooded.
Debbie Harvey, the department information representative for Logan parks and Recreation, also reached out to local media outlets to inform them that, due to flooding, Trapper Park will be closed until further notice.
