flooded road

Water from the Bear River flooded a section of 2400 West near 5700 North causing its closure as seen on Wednesday afternoon.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Due to the warming temperatures melting the surplus of snow from a long winter, there are several areas Cache Valley residents may want to avoid unless they travel by boat.

2400 West, a road winding from Smithfield to Amalga, has become more of a river than a road.


