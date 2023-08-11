Summer is the color of orange in Utah — that includes Cache Valley, where construction cones notify motorists of roadwork.
A number of road projects are underway, with some of them recently completed.
On Wednesday, the city of Logan announced the reopening of a portion of 1400 North and 600 West which had been closed for a period of time this summer.
The extent of the project was 1400 North from 800 West to 550 West, according to City Engineer Darek Kimball, and 600 West from 1350 North to 1450 North.
The $4.9 million project included surface improvements such as road widening and new asphalt, sidewalks, railroad crossing and traffic signal.
Kimball said the Cache County Council of Governments provided a transportation grant of $2.9 million, which was applied toward the $4.9 million cost.
He also said motorist should pay attention to the new signals.
“The westbound lanes have two sets of signals,” he explained. “One set is right before you drive across the tracks. The second is on the west side of 600 West, like a normal everyday signal. ... Drivers can always see the green, yellow and red of the signal on the east side of the tracks as they drive west along 1400 North. They can only see the red bulb of the signal on the west side of the tracks, from a distance.
“The green and yellow bulbs in the signal on the west side of the tracks are essentially tilted down so that a driver only sees them as they get near or cross the tracks. The bulbs on the signals are set this way on purpose.
“Drivers should stop on the east side of the tracks when the lights turn red. The tilted down manner of the western signals is a purposeful effort to prevent drivers from stopping on the tracks at a red light. The lights on the east side will turn red first. The lights on the west side of the track then have a built-in delay of a few seconds, in order to allow cars on the track to clear out of the intersection.”
Other road projects to pay attention to include the following:
600 W. 1800 North
This intersection project, which was “halted” during the work on the 600 W. 1400 North project, according to the city of Logan, is now underway.
“With work at 1400 North now complete, work at 1800 North 600 West will resume,” the city announced Thursday on Facebook, noting that 600 West between 1400 North and 1800 North will be closed “to complete the road and sidewalk improvements.”
Kimball said motorists should expect work on the south leg of the intersection to continue for the next few weeks.
“After we open the south leg of the intersection, we anticipate moving over to the east leg and beginning work on widening the crossing over the railroad tracks. That will take a lot of coordination with the railroad since they replace the rails and panels.
“Once the railroad crossing is widened, we will put up the cross arms and traffic signal for the intersection. Due to lead times on electronic devices these days, it may be some time before the traffic signal is actually turned on. The traffic signal must communicate with the railroad’s cross arms.
“In any case, we would like to have all the surface work and asphalt done this fall. Cross arms and signals can be put up any time after that,” he said.
100 West near Golf Course Road
Kimball said the 100 West road and bridge project “from 500 South to 1050 South Highway 89/91 at MacDonald’s is now open to traffic,” though the contractor is still working on landscaping the park strips and properties as well as “finishing up some concrete and parking lot work.”
He said motorists need to use caution when traveling this road because there is a big change.
“North and southbound traffic have the right of way,” he said. “East and westbound traffic will need to stop and yield to north-south traffic. Motorists should be advised that this is different than what they historically saw on Golf Course Road.”
He said the project also includes a “free right” turn lane at the highway, which allows southbound 100 West traffic to merge onto the highway toward Wellsville without waiting at the traffic signal.
100 W. 300 South
A traffic signal was recently installed at 100 W. 300 South.
Kimball explained the contractor was able to accommodate and schedule this project to have it operational before 100 West opened to traffic, “all the way to the highway, in order to avoid any changes to patterns immediately after opening the roadway.”
700 S. 100 East
A traffic signal will be installed at 700 S. 100 East — the road leading into River Heights to the east and Providence to the south, Kimball said.
“The contractor will begin that work near the end of the month, and [it] is expected to be operational by the first part of October,” he said.
