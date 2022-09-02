When Utah State University student Ruby Whiteker moved to campus for the first time last week, she hung up a poster of renowned American rock-climber Conrad Anker.
Little did she know, during her first week of college she would get to meet the mountaineer she had looked up to her entire life.
On Friday afternoon, the Outdoor Product Design and Development program at USU hosted an opening social for all of its students, with the climbing legend as an honorary guest speaker.
“It’s seriously a dream come true getting to meet him my first week here,” Whiteker said.
Anker has been pushing the limits of mountaineering for the past 30 years, and is one of the most prolific mountaineers alive today, said Chase Anderson, the outreach specialist for the program.
Anderson reached out to Anker through Instagram, where they connected over a shared interest of the history of outdoor products. There, he invited Anker to come to Logan to share his experiences.
As the North Face climbing team captain for over 26 years, Anker has done his fair share of climbing in the public eye. A variety of documentaries, films and writings have all been inspired by his adventures.
Anker has climbed Mount Everest three times, and is famously known for helping find the remains of George Mallory in the 1990s, a well-known British mountaineer who went missing there for over 70 years prior.
With all his accomplishments within the outdoor industry, Anker is very well-known among USU students interested in an outdoor career. During the event, he spoke about how he got into climbing, and the many accomplishments he has made around the world — working his way from granite mountains to more challenging adventures in Argentine Patagonia, Queen Maud Land in Antarctica, and Nepal.
“Mountains are a spiritual place,” Anker said. “All of the world's great religions have a connection to mountains and mountaintops.”
Of all the adventures he has gone on, Anker loves climbing because it disconnects him from an oversubscribed, high pace society.
“The mountains are restorative and regenerative to the human personality,” he said. “Every tree is unique. Every creek is unique.”
When you leave a world filled with glass, steel, concrete and plastic, and completely immerse yourself in nature, it prepares you to better take on the world, he said.
After meeting her role model, Whiteker said she left the event with big dreams.
“It was inspiring to hear about how he just kept pushing his limits,” she said. “Even as he gets older, he continues to do these amazing things.”
William Mitchell, a sophomore in the program, said Anker has always represented bravery to him.
“I am afraid of everything,” Mitchell said. “Getting into the outdoor field, I am trying to find my bravery. Anker has always represented this dauntless passion and bravery in this field.”