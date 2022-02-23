Utah State University’s Department of Geoscience is hosting Rock ‘n’ Fossil Day this Saturday, an in-person return for the event after it went virtual in 2021.
The event, which features a variety of geologic activities, aims to teach both kids and adults about geology while sparking a greater-than-passing interest in the field. Staff assistant Ellen Imler said it was important to reach kids at a time in their life when they’re passionate about the natural world.
“Kids love rocks, right? Almost every child loves picking up rocks, like ‘This is amazing!’” she said. “And several of those are going to be future geologists, so this is our way of helping the kids realize all that geology can offer, all that there is to earth science.”
Department head Joel Pederson said one of the main goals of the event is to “share the excitement” over geo- and earth science.
“One of the funnest things about this is that a lot of our visitors are families with kids, and many kids just automatically love rocks and fossils and dinosaurs; then something happens and people go on and become adults and they kind of forget that,” he said. “This is our chance to tap into all age groups and remind people that earth science is cool.”
Rock ‘n’ Fossil Day is the department’s largest outreach activity of the year, and Pederson said many in the department were “a little” anxious about the coming on-campus event — their first in two years.
“The year or two before the pandemic, we had over a thousand people come into the building and on campus, and that’s almost an order of magnitude more than we used to have back in the day. So we don’t know what to expect,” he said, adding there was also a fair amount of excitement among the faculty, staff and students working on the project.
The annual event features activities like digging for fossils, making pet rocks, breaking open geodes and having the opportunity to bring in any mysterious rock, fossil or meteorite for on-site analysis by geologists. In addition to the more hands-on fun of the day, visitors will also be able to watch presentations on earthquakes and fossil collecting, as well as tour the Museum of Geology or the Centennial Rock Garden.
“Several of the stations are ones that we know are favorites of the public, so we try to have them every year. This year we have a few that are new, and I’m really excited about those and to see how they work out,” Imler said. “We try to try new things each year and just make it better each year.”
Some new activities include Geologists in Action, exploring the work, careers and tools of geologists; a rock cycle game where kids follow the often-irregular life of a rock; and Sands Across the World, where participants can sift through just that — sands from across the world.
Though geoscientists are sometimes able to glean millions of years of history by looking at a small chunk of earth, Rock ‘n’ Fossil Day’s relatively recent origins are murky. Both Pederson and Imler were unsure of the exact start date.
“Nobody seems to remember when it started. They think it might have started about 20-ish years ago, but we don’t know for sure, because nobody’s around that actually remembers,” Imler said.
“You know, I think somebody probably does know, but I can’t remember. It would be several department heads before me,” Pederson said. “It’s been going on for many years. I’m gonna have to email some of my emeritus faculty here and get reminded of how long it’s been going on.”
Though it has a somewhat foggy past, Pederson, who has been with the department in some form over 22 years, said the event has made great strides.
“It’s changed a lot over the years, but we’ve kept it going,” he said. “About three or four years ago we started ramping our efforts on our end and expanding it — and then advertising it, frankly, a little bit more than we used to. I think everybody in our department would recognize that starting just a few years ago we suddenly had a way bigger operation, and most importantly a lot more visitors.”
Rock ‘n’ Fossil Day is free to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the USU Quad.