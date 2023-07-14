The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation says more than $300,000 in new grant awards have been given to nonprofits and community organizations, including a couple in Cache Valley.
Those who may be eligible are groups that support education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning opportunities in the communities Rocky Mountain Power serves, the foundation announced on Thursday.
It explained that through the funding, the foundation seeks to open doors to opportunity now and in the future by investing in programs that support and lift young people through education and skill development for a rapidly changing world.
“We’re honored to help our local organizations prepare kids and adults to thrive and succeed on their own terms through these education, STEM and workforce development opportunities,” Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager, said in the announcement. “We are inspired by the many innovative ways our communities are helping our young people prepare for the future.”
The education and STEM grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Rocky Mountain Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following three grants totaling $9,500 were given to these regional organizations:
Cache Makers 4-H for equipment and classes to help more K-12 students learn how to solder, a fundamental skill for makers.
Richmond City for air-conditioning units and an entrance awning at The Park Bench senior center to make it safe and comfortable for daily visitors.
Utah State University — College of Engineering for Engineering State, an intensive, four-day program designed to encourage high school students to pursue STEM careers.
