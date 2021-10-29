Rocky Mountain Power is telling its local power customers that they're continuing to roll out "smart meters" locally, but what are they? What do they do? And what's the installation process like?
The electricity utility is in the process of upgrading 175,000 of its Utah customers to digital smart meters. It estimates the round of installations will be complete in 2022.
Individual meters take just a few minutes to install, according to spokesperson David Eskelsen. Customers will be notified by mail up to a month before the installation and by a phone call about a week before technicians arrive. Power may be interrupted for about five minutes.
Smart meters are solar-ready and provide hour-by-hour info to both Rocky Mountain and its customers, Eskelsen said.
"One of the things that has always been a challenge for us is that beyond the neighborhood substation, we don't have a lot of telemetry," Eskelsen said. "And so the actual conditions on the power system down to the customer's house, in order to understand what's going on there, you have to go out and observe it, or you have to go out and talk to a customer."
The new meters can tell Rocky Mountain whether their connection to the power grid has been interrupted, giving the company a meter-by-meter picture of outages.
"There was a way to do that before — meters did have an indicator of consumption, but it wasn't very accessible," Eskelsen said.
The new meters contain radio transmitters that communicate with receivers on power lines and power stations, Eskelsen said.
The idea of radio transmitters in electricity meters isn't new — most meters in Utah have them for about a decade years, Eskelsen said, but the older designs transmitted on a set, much less frequent schedule. While those meters were a step up from workers needing to walk all the way up to the side of buildings and houses to take readings, workers still had to drive a truck through neighborhoods when the meters were transmitting to pick up the readings.
The current round of installations only covers about a fifth of Rocky Mountain's Utah customers. The others will remain on drive-by meter reading technology longer, though the utility estimates it will upgrade all its meters in the state over the next 10 years.