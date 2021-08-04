Logan’s two Rotary Clubs are seeking materials to help fulfill 623 school kits for Cache Valley students in need. Among items being collected for the kits are binders, notebooks, lined-paper packets, pens, pencils, pencil sharpeners, folders, dividers, pink erasers, highlighters, colored pencils, index cards and backpacks.
Donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at SprintPrint, next to the North Logan Walmart, at 161 E. 1600 North.
Monetary donations also accepted by the Logan Rotary Foundation. These can be mailed to Logan Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 9, Logan, UT 84323-0009. Please add “CVHC” as a notation on your check.