When Vean Woodbrey was a very young boy, his happiest memory was riding the carousel in Los Angeles. He was born in 1943. Money was very tight for everyone. His father would take his four children to the park where the carousel was located. He only had enough money to buy one ticket.
The children would wait while he would ride the carousel all by himself. While riding on the moving horses and other animals, he was clever enough to grab the brass ring. Each brass ring could earn another free ride. His father would grab a ring each time he went around until he had four brass rings, and then all of his children could ride on the carousel for free.
Vean remembers this as the happiest time of his life as a child, because it was such a treat for all of them to ride the carousel. It turned out to be the inspiration for building his own carousel years later, a project he is well known for in Cache Valley.
During his childhood, World War II was going on. His father was a bus driver and considered an essential worker. Not very many people had cars at that time, and public transportation was needed to get around. His father was able to have a job to keep the family going during very hard times.
Later on, when Vean was 8 years old, his father moved the family to Salt Lake City. His father had two jobs there — as a security guard and as a truck driver. He wanted them to live in a better area for families.
Vean decided to attend USU and graduated in vocational ed in 1963. This involved woodshop, metals and automotive training. He then got a job at the Main Street Market in South Salt Lake. When he was working at the market, Vean met his soon-to-be wife, Tonya. As he recalls it, he saw Tonya and said to himself, “You know, she's for me.”
They dated for three years and then married on Sept. 22, 1962, and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple one year later. He then went to BYU for one quarter but quit when he and Tonya started their family.
Tonya, who passed away this April, had said that she always wished to have 16 children. Her wish grew into reality as each child was added until they had the magic number: Diana, Tommy, Vickie, Vean, Kimberly, Kelly, Penny, Christopher, Robert, Scott, Kandie, Kevin, Traci, Cody, Kristi and Brian.
Vean got a job at Sperry Rand in Salt Lake City working on the U.S. Army's Sergeant Missile program. Sperry eventually lost the contract with the Army.
After five years in Salt Lake City, their family moved to Wellsville and later to Petersboro. They wanted a place where the children could run free. Vean, known to friends as “Woody,” built the family a log cabin. They grew a large garden to feed the family and also raised goats for milk, ducks and chickens for eggs and meat.
Tonya hated the goats. The goats loved Vean and tried to separate him from his wife. If she was outside to be with Vean, the goats would go after her.
Vean then got a civilian job at Hill Air Force Base and worked there for 40 years. He repaired anything electrical. He worked on the F101/Voodoo, F4/Phantom, and the F16/Falcon jets. He also installed engines and anything at that time requiring electronics. He was eventually put in charge of transportation of material storage, equipment, and maintenance.
Since he was legally deaf, Vean couldn't go into the military, and that's why he hired on as a civilian. He knew what it was like as someone with disabilities. He got Hill Air Force Base to contract with the Blind Center to provide blind- and sight-impaired jobs on base, including sorting, cleaning and janitorial work.
“I was proud of that. I knew what it was like to try and get a job with a disability,” he recalls.
Vean knew how much work it was for Tonya being at home with the children.
“People don't realize what stay-at-home moms do,” he said, explaining he always worked two or three jobs to support the family, leaving her to do much of the child rearing, which included attending the kids’ sports games, Scouts and 4-H activities. “Best thing I ever did was marry her!”
In her spare time, Tonya was an avid genealogist and did family history research.
Later during his employment at Hill AFB, the farm called, as Vean puts it — Wheeler Historic Farm, that is. He would leave Hill and drive to Salt Lake City on weekends to manage the farm. During those weekends he stayed with his mother in her home near West High School for 16 years until she passed away.
At Wheeler Farm he took care of the animals and was a bouncer for the Wheeler Activity Barn, a job well suited to his 6-foot-4 frame. Some of those kids would get crazy, and he recalls having to get a few of them out of the barbed wire fencing on the farm.
He did two weeks on and one week off at Wheeler Farm for 16 years.
In the early 1960s Vean had his first bout with cancer. It has come back four times. In 2006 he retired from Hill Air Force base, and in discussions with Tonya they decided to keep his mind on happy things. He started at this by building his own carousel.
He began carving Polynesian totems for his wife. She knew how to hula and had performed at some luaus. Then he started making carousel horses from his wood scrap pile. He saw a magazine called “Carousels and Music Boxes.” They had ads in the back about parts for carousels.
He checked out an old carousel frame that was in the back of a barn on the border of USA and Canada in the Flathead Lake area of Montana. The wood was rotten and the frame and gears were all rusted. They dug it out of the back of that barn and brought it home. It was missing a lot of parts, but he didn't give up.
He decided that his carousel would be able to handle all ages of his grandchildren. He found two huge whiskey barrels, and those were turned into a panda and a polar bear. These are the favorites of the youngest grandchildren and a few great-grands. He allowed the children to paint some of the larger areas on the animals, but the smaller details are left to Vean.
There is a very tall giraffe and a camel. They are directly opposite of each other. The other animals are a lion, a horse with a Spider-man costume, a tiger and a zebra. Some have glass marbles to catch the light and add sparkle. Each one of the animals came from old wood that could have been thrown out.
Two chariots on the carousel are for older folks and mothers with infants who can't get up on an animal but still want to ride. Around 26-30 people can ride at the same time. There is a carved totem pole in the center area of the ride with some toadstool seats for the person who controls the mechanics of the carousel. The center core has lighting on it that looks like vanity lights from bathroom mirrors, all put to good use again.
Seeing the happiness on his descendants’ faces as they ride the carousel has brought Vean much happiness.
The carousel — which has become a well-known showpiece in the front of the Woodbrey’s Petersboro home — is only for the family at this time. It has an octagon building surrounding it, and the family is working on garage doors to protect the metal workings and wooden animals from the elements.
Tonya was able to see it in action before she passed away. It has been a handmade labor of love and happiness for Vean, bringing back the fond memories of riding the carousel as a little boy as well as providing happiness to his 16 children and 80 something grand and great-grandchildren.
“Life is too short to be mad, too short to hold grudges. Enjoy your family. It is all you've got,” Vean said. “Now that I need help, they are there for me. They help me and never ask for anything.”