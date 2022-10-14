Michael McKnight

Cache Valley ultra runner Michael McKnight is running the Arizona Trail to raise awareness and money for adoption. 

 Photo courtesy of Michael McKnight

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Michael McKnight is at it again.

The Cache Valley ultra runner is taking on the Arizona Trail, beginning this weekend. While he wants to beat the FKT (fastest known time) for the 800-mile trail that runs from the Utah-Arizona border to the Mexico-Arizona border, McKnight is also running for Marianne.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.