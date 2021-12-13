Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series of stories planned by Cache Valley freelance writer Cindy Knowles based on the idea that everyone has an interesting story to tell.
When Laura Van Noy was a little girl, her family had a very meager year. She remembers her father making a flat Christmas tree out of hangers on the wall. He hung one piece of garland around the edge to make the shape of a tree.
She remembers that Christmas more than any other because her father used creativity and love to make it a wonderful Christmas. It set a goal for her later in life to make sure that no one went without Christmas.
Laura grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho. Part of that time was spent in the South, in Picayune, Mississippi, where her father worked for Martin Marietta on NASA projects. The family lived there for five years.
Mississippi is where her mother's side of the family is from. There was a huge layoff after the Challenger explosion, so the family moved back to Twin Falls, where her father took up farming. Laura had acquired a Southern accent by the age of 6, which she had to lose fast after moving back to Idaho because her classmates found a way to make fun of her about her accent.
Laura has two brothers and one sister. She is the second child. When she was younger she was very small. While living in the South she loved being in gymnastics. Later, in second grade, she was in softball and her mother was the coach. They won championships all but one year.
In 1972 her uncle, Jay Silvester, won a silver medal in discus throwing at the Munich Germany Summer Olympics. Her dad also threw discus and taught her and her siblings how to throw. She and her brothers broke school records at Robert Stewart Jr. High in Twin Falls.
Because of her small stature, onlookers were always in shock when she came up to compete. Laura explains that it isn't body size but technique that spells success in discus throwing: footwork is key, and the most important part is the finger release. The discus has to slide off all four fingers, leaving the pointer finger last to give the direction and the final “oomph!” she says.
Laura threw until the 9th grade and then went into theater arts. Since throwing discus and shot put is a family-learned skill, they compete at every reunion, dubbing the competition the “Sylvester Family Track Meet.”
Laura and her husband, Josh, have been married for 19 years. They have three sons: Carter, Crew and baby Cannon. She met 17-year-old Josh when she was working backstage at the age of 15 in her community theater play. She helped build all the sets and props, and he was one of the actors. There was such a camaraderie during the production that they are still friends with many of the people involved to this day.
When she and Josh got married, his father let them live for free in the family eightplex if they managed it while they went to the College of Southern Idaho. The managing skills they learned have been used their whole marriage. It takes a certain type of person to manage properties. Laura notes some managers are tyrants, but she and Josh love what they do, and it shows. They have been managing properties their whole marriage.
Laura loves reading and visiting libraries everywhere they travel. Three of her favorites are in Grace, Idaho; Garland, Utah; and Downey, Idaho. She is very excited to see what the new Logan Library will offer. The way she judges a library is by its children's section. Laura also loves to travel, eat out, play board games and cards with her family.
Halloween is her favorite holiday, which was very apparent this year. She had decorations, sound effects, pumpkins and ghosts flashing up on the wall of the office where they reside. The year before they managed their latest property there were about five trick-or-treaters; two years later there were hundreds. They have created a destination for Halloween. She featured a food table this year called the Witch's Kitchen.
“It's awesome that the community comes together. You go to everyone's door and they will give you something. That's a great holiday,” she said.
The thing that Laura is truly vested in now is helping parents in need for Christmas. She has volunteered for Santa's Secret Gift Show sponsored by Clear Recovery of Cache Valley. In 2018 they helped 20-30 families.
As one of their volunteers, Laura wanted to make it as convenient for parents as possible and kept dreaming of a way that parents could shop for discounted or possibly free items for their children. In 2019, they posted a plea for donations on Facebook but received no responses.
Laura was driving around one day and felt inspired to pull over to a parking lot and pray that people would donate gifts or money so as many families as possible could be helped. She remembered her meager Christmas with her family and understood the pain it was for her parents. Within seconds after her prayer, she saw that two or three people had donated 20 gifts. She was inspired to post live on Facebook to share what they had received and to ask for the needed gifts.
She set up an Amazon wish list and a Venmo account to handle donations. She is seeking $1,500 in donations this year and has $500 to go.
Every year she researches the toy market, what kids are asking for and what is popular, and there are always the standards from the past such as baby dolls, Barbies, Hot Wheels, Legos, and Nerfs. Now every child receives a new toy, sometimes two or three per child, and every year PetSmart donates stuffed animals so that each child gets a stuffed animal.
The program cross-references family names with Sub for Santa, Families Feeding Families and Toys for Tots so no one can double dip, and more families can be served with their donations. The way it works is that the parent or parents come into Clear Recovery. They are interviewed extensively to assess their needs. Clear Recovery has a whole shop set up, with all the toys and items just like in the store, and the parents “shop” for the gifts and wrap. It puts the parent fully into the process. And it helps them keep their dignity.
It is up to the parents to make it Christmas like her father did, Laura says.
“It's OK to struggle and have a meager Christmas,” she said. “Christmas doesn't equal a pile of presents under the tree. You can even check out a library book of Christmas stories, wrap it up, read it and enjoy it and take it back to the library when you are done.”
The one year that Laura remembers fondly is when single father came in to shop for his little daughter. He had never done it before. He obviously didn't know how to shop for Christmas. She walked through the shop with him and helped steer him in the right direction. He kept saying, “She's going to have something this year.” He was so relieved, she recalls.
“It's up to each of us to be Santa and take care of each other,” she said.
If anyone wants to drop off new, upwrapped gifts, you may leave them at Clear Recovery of Cache Valley, 277 Spring Creek Parkway in Providence, or shop from the Clear Recovery Santa's Secret Gift Shop Amazon wishlist.