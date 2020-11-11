U.S. Highway 89-91 through Sardine Canyon is open in both directions after closing for a few hours Wednesday morning due to multiple vehicle slide-offs.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said the slide-offs in the canyon involved and estimated eight semi-trucks and eight cars. Save minor bumps and bruises, Street said there were no serious injuries or fatalities.
LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch tweeted out shortly after 10 a.m. that travel in both directions were opening back up.
The Utah Climate Center at USU is reporting that snow flurries will continue in the region through mid-day, but significant accumulations of snow are not expected at lower elevations.