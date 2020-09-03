Support Local Journalism

Southbound traffic entering Sardine Canyon has been detoured through Mendon to the Valley View Highway, causing major backups.

The detour resulted from a semi-truck fire in the canyon that blocked traffic. The fire erupted around 4 p.m., and as of 6 o'clock the detour was still in effect and causing a large backup on U.S. 89, State Road 23 and the Valley View Highway.

Law enforcement officers were directing traffic at some intersections along the detour route.

The fire started on a semi-trailer hauling hay. Extinguishing the fire has taken several hours as firefighters have worked their way through the burning bales.

