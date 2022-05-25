Cache County residents are being surveyed on the subject of open space and whether they’d be willing to pay higher property taxes to preserve certain pieces of land from development.
The opinion poll is the product of weekly meetings by an informal group known as the Open Space Advocacy Committee with an eye toward crafting a bond-issue proposal potentially for the November election ballot.
Surveys are being sent to 1,000 randomly selected residents, and the committee wants to get the word out so those receiving texts and emails asking them to participate know the messages aren’t spam.
Former North Logan mayor and state legislator Jack Draxler co-chairs the committee with valley entrepreneur and business professor Eric Eliason. It has had participation from a wide variety of local residents, including farmers, developers, Realtors, attorneys and elected representatives.
Draxler described the group’s formation and activity this way:
“We’ve gotten together a bunch of sharp people. Basically we just put the word out, ‘Hey if you’re interested in open space, come to the county multipurpose room every Thursday at noon and let’s talk about it.’ So we’ve been doing that, and a couple of key things have happened. One is we decided we need to see how much support there is in the area if we’re going to propose a bond issue.”
The open-space meetings have come at the heels of a large community forum in March hosted by the Deseret News and the Malouf Companies of Nibley. The event included a panel discussion by Logan Mayor Holly Daines, USU President Noelle Cockett, Utah State Sen. Chris Wilson and Malouf CEO Sam Malouf, all of whom expressed concern about preserving Cache Valley’s agrarian and scenic character amid accelerated development.
“People are starting to get a little concerned at the pace that we’re losing open space,” Draxler said. “But the committee is not anti-development, we’re not trying to say we can’t grow, because in terms of affordable housing we have to grow, but we know that we can do both (develop and preserve land) if we do it smart.”
The committee itself cannot place a bond issue on the ballot, but if community support is strong, the group will propose it to the Cache County Council, who Draxler has communicated with about the survey and discussions so far.
“It wouldn’t be up to the council to necessarily sponsor this. In fact, they shouldn’t say, ‘We want this and we want to raise your taxes,’” Draxler said. “They’re not raising taxes, they’re only giving the citizens the opportunity to vote for themselves to have their property taxes raised a little bit.”
By “a little bit,” the former legislator means something less than $3 per month for the median-priced home in Cache Valley — at least that would be the case under one possible scenario aimed at raising $20 million over about a 10-year period.
Committee members think such a financial commitment by local residents would help draw additional funding from state, federal and private sources.
Exactly what would the money be used for?
According to Draxler, the bulk of the raised funds would probably go toward what are known as conservation easements, which pay landowners to remove their property from potential development. In other situations, land might be outright purchased for preservation, but Draxler stressed that in no instance would a landowner be forced to turn over land.
“We’re very concerned about making sure people know that this isn’t mandatory, this isn’t the government coming after your land type of thing,” Draxler said. “It would only be voluntary on the part of property owners, if they are willing to consider a conservation easement or something like that.”
One notable local example of a conservation easement involved the 2006 payment of roughly $1.4 million to the Zollinger Tree Farm in River Heights to keep its land out of development. Funds for the purchase were pooled from the state’s LeRay McAllister Critical Lands Conservation Fund, the federal Farm and Ranchland Protection Program and the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.
“So you’ve got that island of green right there in River Heights that would have been absolutely prime development property. In my mind, it’s a huge blessing to have that in River Heights and very close to Providence and Logan,” Draxler said.
The open-space survey isn’t limited to funding questions. Respondents can also identify parts of Cache Valley they would most like to see preserved, such as river corridors or the valley’s north and south gateways.
Residents not in the random survey sample are also welcome to fill out the open-space questionnaire, which can be accessed at cacheopenspace.org, but their answers won’t carry the same weight as those submitted in the scientific poll.
Draxler said if the bond issue is ultimately placed on the ballot, it would include a mechanism for administering the program. This could be done by the Cache County Council, but more likely it would involve a commission appointed by the council, much like the committee that decides which local organizations will receive annual funding from the RAPZ/restaurant tax.