Few local events bring people together like the Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market, with its colorful blend of fresh produce, crafts, live music and food vendors.
That’s a big problem when there is a global pandemic, so erase those images from your mind as you take in Friday’s announcement that the popular outdoor market will launch its 2020 season as scheduled.
What visitors encounter in the plaza next to the Historic Cache County Courthouse on May 9 will be a heavily stripped-down version of the Gardeners’ Market, featuring essential agricultural products only and modified in several ways to ensure social distancing.
“We’re hoping we can eventually get back to normal, but for right now the market won’t really be an event,” said long-time director Mary Lane. “It’s just a way to support your local community, because we have people still growing things, and we have people still raising meat and getting it packaged and making cheeses. That doesn’t go away just because of COVID-19, so it’s nice to still support your neighbors.”
Among the many measures planned to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19:
n There will be only one entrance-exit at the west side of the plaza, with shoppers directed around the market in a one-way loop. Those entering and exiting will be separated into lanes.
n Booths will be from 6 to 15 feet apart with product tables set back and roped off. Each booth will be limited to a certain number of customers, who will also be required to remain at least 6 feet apart.
n All vendors will wear masks, and those taking payments will not be allowed to also bag and hand out purchases. Online payment will be encouraged.
n Hand sanitizer stations will be set up and the courthouse bathrooms will be available for public use.
Lane said 18 vendors have been approved for the scaled-down market and the event website will feature a map showing where each will be located so visitors can plan ahead. “We don’t want people forgetting something and turning around since we’re trying to maintain that one-way flow,” she said.
Lane said visitors will also be encouraged to send just one shopper per family to help hold down the size of the crowd, and if it looks like the venue is getting too full, entrance will be monitored and limited.
The market plans a mock setup on May 2, a week before the official opening, to iron out any kinks and ensure an orderly opening.
Lane said although the process in some respects will have to be “learn as we go,” she thinks an outdoor market is inherently safer than grocery shopping indoors.
“It’s kind of like a supermarket outside. I feel like it will be a safer environment just because it’s outside,” she said.
The market’s hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.