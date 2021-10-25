Six years ago Jackie and Kim Hirschi of Preston thought it was important to be an example to their children and grandchildren in helping people less fortunate.
“We felt the best thing for them to do was to give. Even though we don’t have a lot to give, we must give what we can,” Jackie recalled.
That year the Hirschis suggested to their children that rather than purchase Christmas gifts for each other, they provide gifts to others by participating in acts of community service.
The idea was a hit with the whole family, and the next year they wanted to do more and reach more people. That’s when the situation of the homeless in Franklin and Cache counties came to their attention, and they decided to start “Hirschis for the Homeless,” an organization to create bags of supplies for individuals forced for various reasons to live on the streets.
To raise money for the bags — which each include a blanket, towel, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, bandages, umbrella, hat, gloves, socks and food — the Hirschis first approached businesses in Preston to see if they would let them put up signs soliciting donations in their store windows or by the cash registers. Then the idea materialized to fund the project with an annual Halloween attraction.
Five years ago, Hirschi's Haunted Hollow first opened to the public. The Haunted Hollow is a self-guided spook alley located in the Hirschis' back yard at 175 N. 800 West in Preston. This year, the attraction opened on Oct. 15. It still has three nights left: Oct. 28, 29, and 30, from 7 to 10 p.m.
The hollow features a graveyard of famous characters from horror movies, a doll playland, clowns and vampires, among other attractions. Animatronic items, live characters, fog and strobe lighting add to the fear factor.
The regular entrance fee is $3. There is also a trick-or-treating admission for $5. New this year, each guest will have the opportunity to stay on the main path or detour off into Terror Alley, a place where, as Jackie describes it, "your nightmares will come alive."
Jackie and her family and friends always carry homeless bags in their cars.
“Due to the increase of visitors to our hollow, we do not have to limit the distribution of our bags to only the Cache Valley, and we are able to expand to Brigham City and Ogden as well," Jackie said. “The homeless are hard to find now because of the vagrancy and panhandling laws, so we do not have a lot of homeless individuals in Franklin County, but we have a lot of individuals that are in need but not homeless.”
She added: “I know handing out supplies to the homeless is not solving their problem, but it gives me such a warm feeling when I give it to them. I have to rely on the spirit to know who to give the bag to.”
Whenever someone is asking for assistance, Jackie approaches them and asks if they’re homeless.
“If they say ‘yes,’ I give them a bag for the homeless. If they say they’re not homeless but they’re just in need, I tell them that I have a bag that has a number of supplies that they may find extremely necessary,” Jackie explained. “Everyone that I have given a bag to has been extremely grateful. I feel that it’s my responsibility to pay attention to these individuals, to always be looking for them and to do everything that I possibly can to help them.”
Rarely does Jackie know the effect her bags have on individuals, but sometimes the news comes back to her in interesting ways.
“Last year when I was shopping in a store in Logan, the cashier asked me why I was buying so many items?” Jackie recalled. “I told her about my project. She said that her brother had been on the streets, and when she located him, he had a black drawstring backpack in his possession. When she questioned him, he stated that a women approached him and gave it to him. This woman hugged me and told me how appreciative she was that I had aided her brother when she was unable to.
“I never leave the house without a bag. I want my grandchildren to see me give, not that I’m great, but that it is important that we all do what we can to ease the suffering of others. That is the greatest legacy that I can leave behind."
The Hirschi family has also extended their help to other organizations and needs in the community. For example, they have provided toys and clothing for the Angel Tree for the past three years.
There are many volunteers who assist with the Hollow, and Jackie appreciates their help.
It takes more than 400 hours to pull this Hollow together each year.
“There is always a desire to give and help those in need during the holiday season, but once the holidays are over, the need for help does not stop, yet our assistance seems to filter away,” Jackie said. “We need to continue to help. It is not just holiday-based help, it is everyday assistance. I’m trying to be Christ-like and do his work.”
Each year the Hirschis begin planning in May for the next holiday season and in June for the next Haunted Hollow. Visit them on Facebook at Hirschi's Haunted Hollow or contact them at (208)851-1113.