There has been a change of scenery at the old Municipool building on 10th North in Logan, and soon the building could be restored to its original use.
Faced with a lien on the property due to upkeep fines leveled by Logan code enforcers, businessman Lowell Huber sold the building and lot to the Logan City School District this spring. Then, last month, a collection of at least two dozen “refuse vehicles” that prompted the fines disappeared, and school officials say they hope to have the building and indoor swimming pool ready for students in the fall.
“We went through the building and looked at everything, and it looks like we should be able to do that,” said the district’s business administrator, Jeff Barben. “We won’t know for sure until we get water in the pool and see if there’s leakage, but we anticipate that it should work.”
If that plan doesn’t come to fruition, the district will consider several other options for using the space, but in any event school officials feel they’ve accomplished something else with the $1.3 million acquisition. Because of its close proximity to Mt. Logan Middle School, just a few feet to the south, the old vehicles, weeds, crumbling parking lot and trespasser warning signs did not mesh well with a school environment.
“We feel that purchasing the property addresses both our sets of needs in a way that will be a positive on moving forward over the long term,” Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield said. “There were definite challenges. We try to maintain our properties to a certain standard. If surrounding properties, especially ones that are so accessible to students, are not kept up to that same standard, it does create some concerns occasionally with safety, presentation, school climate, etc.”
Elaborating further, Schofield portrayed the purchase as a way to “ensure that the image of our schools and our relationship with community and our neighborhood around Mt. Logan is one that demonstrates that their children are going to a place that is taken care of, is safe, and that we’re committed to providing a positive environment for their kids.”
Upkeep of the property has been a concern of Logan city as well as the school district — enough so that the city imposed $2,000 in fines against property owner Huber for violations documented in 2020 and 2021. Last September, Logan Municipal Court upheld the fines, and when they went unpaid, Logan followed up with a lien on the property.
“I like to think our enforcement actions applied some pressure,” Logan Neighborhood Improvement Director Aaron Smith said. “I hope that there is a new direction for the property. It’s a building and a space that’s sat underutilized for so many years and turned into an eyesore for the community. It’s pleasing to see its in the hands of somebody who will hopefully do something productive with it.”
During his dispute with the city, Huber filed as a candidate for mayor of Logan but received only 184 of the 4,878 votes cast in the November 2021 election.
The school district acquisition brings the history of the property at 125 E. 1000 North full circle. Logan city bought the lot from the school district for an indoor pool decades ago, giving the district the first right of refusal to buy it back if it was ever sold.
The district didn’t exercise its option when the city decided to and sell the Municipool to Huber in 2006 for his Blue Water Scuba business.
Schofield said the pool, if reopened, will be the home of the Logan High School swim team as well as district swim classes. Public pool hours will likely also be available, especially during the winter months.
Without its own pool, the district has had to contract with other Cache Valley entities such as the Sports Academy and Utah State University for swim team practice time, but this presented scheduling problems.