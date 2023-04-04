Cache Valley and Utah’s snowpack levels have helped drought conditions, but they have caused a potential problem: flooding.
Get your sandbags ready, according to Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist with the Utah Climate Center.
“Drought improvements across the state have been pushing since February,” he said. “We’re down to the lowest grade of drought conditions for most of northern Utah. The only reason there are lingering categories is the overall hydrologic drought that exists for groundwater and major reservoirs, which are still depleted.
“But there is not a drought at the moment from an atmospheric or agricultural perspective. In fact, most people in agriculture are saying there is too much water.”
Overnight Monday-Tuesday precipitation levels peaked at .82 inches in Hyrum, .72 in Logan, and .68 in Richmond, Meyer said. Whereas snowfall accumulated to roughly 10 inches near the Logan airport.
He continued: “The state as a whole is continuing to blow through the 1983 record. Right now, statewide, we are about 3 inches of water more than the ‘83 record. We’ve pretty much blown that away. There’s no other way to put it.”
Overall, the northern mountains on Tuesday were at 172% of normal snowpack, trailing other regions with higher levels: 209% in Utah Valley, 216% near Jordanelle Reservoir, and 305% in southwestern Utah.
“This time last year on April 4 we had 11 inches of water in the Bear River system,” he said. “We have 30 inches this year. We have three times as much water this year as last year.”
The fear now is flooding.
“The fear is that over the next six weeks, the amount of water in the mountains will come down late in the season quickly, based on not a lot of early heat in the first part of April,” Meyer said. “The expectation is a bit of a delayed fuse for snowpack to melt. Every week we don't get those warm events sticking around for a couple of days delays the inevitable.” Short and fast snowmelt, he said, “increases the risk of flooding.”
Meyer said climate change plays a factor in the extreme weather Utah has experienced in recent years.
"These big swings from year to year are a component of climate change throughout the western US,” he said. “The extreme swing from all or nothing is an expected pattern of what climate change can do. … We’ve had very dry years in the past and very wet years in the past, but to have them so close together, and so extreme, seems like the climate signal is pushing on that to some degree.
“It’s amazing,” he continued. “I always use the words feast or famine to describe what Utah’s climate will transition to in the future. I didn’t think it’d happen so quickly. Going from historic drought conditions to unprecedented snowpack in the same year, it’s very surreal from a hydrologist's perspective.”
