...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- The river stage is increasing this morning.
- Forecast...The river is forecast to gradually increase
through early next week, with a peak stage near 7.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Yahir Morales Aguirre was arrested by Logan City Police early Tuesday morning for an aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony charge, due to his alleged involvement in an April 22 break-in where the homeowner shot Julio Dalton Lopez.
The report stated that officers were called to the home at about 2:20 a.m. the morning of the incident by the homeowner, who said three men had entered his home and that he had shot one of them.
The man later explained to officers that upon answering a knock at his door, he was “struck in the face multiple times,” though he couldn’t identify which individual hit him.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that he “observed redness on the left side of his face and a split lip” as well as a pair of broken glasses.
“He said he was able to wrestle the individual away and run upstairs to his room,” the affidavit stated. “Once in his room, he retrieved his handgun and returned downstairs, to find three individuals in his living room. He then shot one of the individuals and the other two ran outside.”
He dragged the man he had shot — who was later identified as Lopez — to his driveway, where police administered aid before he was transferred to Logan Regional Hospital and eventually McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.
“While at the hospital,” the affidavit stated, “JL made comments about knowing the homeowner and taking care of business.”
Officers also stopped a vehicle leaving the area of the alleged crime. The affidavit stated there were three individuals in the car, all of whom were taken in for questioning. Two cell phones were found in the vehicle, but only one belonged to the individuals who were in the car.
A few days after the incident, the affidavit said, the officer heard from one of these individuals, who said their friend — Aguirre — had left their phone in the vehicle and wanted to get it back. The officer said Aguirre would need to contact him.
“I advised him there was a search warrant for the phone and requested the password,” the officer said in the affidavit. “Yahir provided the password.”
After further investigation, the officer determined Yahir was likely the third individual the homeowner said entered their property.
Police are still searching for Lopez, who was discharged from the hospital.
Logan District Court Judges have ordered both Miranda and Aguirre to be held without bail.
