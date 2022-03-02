The results of a recently released study regarding unreinforced masonry in older buildings has pinpointed seven schools in the Cache County School District that may be vulnerable in the event of an earthquake.
Released on Feb. 10, the study was conducted by state and federal employees from the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Utah Department of Public Safety after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake severely damaged several schools around Magna, Utah, nearly two years ago. The schools were empty at the time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Investigators looked at school buildings made of bricks or blocks without reinforced steel — a characteristic typical of older structures built throughout the 20th century.
According to the study, the 119 schools listed account for 12% of Utah’s K-12 population, or 72,126 children. It also indicates an earthquake of 6.7 magnitude or higher is 43% likely to occur along the Wasatch Front over the next 50 years, and is expected to release 30 times the energy of the Magna earthquake in 2020.
“Knowledge of the scope and severity of the risk is an important first step,” according to the study. “Identifying policy and funding solutions to such challenges may not be simple, yet a willing coalition of local, state, and federal agencies, as well as nonprofit and private sector partners, stands ready to support the necessary next steps.”
Tim Smith, a spokesperson for the CCSD, said the school district will be re-evaluating the schools on the list.
“We’ve been pretty aggressive as a school district at resolving seismic problems. We did our own seismic study several years ago,” he said.
The local schools listed in the study include:
— Lincoln Elementary School, portions of the building constructed in 1960
— Providence Elementary School, portions of the building constructed in 1957.
— Sky View High School, portions of the building constructed in 1963.
— Summit Elementary School, portions of the building constructed in 1976.
— North Park Elementary School, portions of the building constructed in 1965.
— North Cache Middle School, portions of the building constructed in 1968.
In response to the study, the CCSD posted a press release online sharing what they were doing with the information to make the schools with unreinforced masonry safe for children in the district.
“The Cache County School District considers the physical safety of our students and staff inside our school buildings to be extremely important,” the press release stated. “We have made great strides over the past 15 years to address seismic concerns in our school buildings and have appreciated the support of our community in those efforts.”
Millville Elementary was also included in the list but, according to the district, the oldest portions of the buildings were demolished and replaced. The district is still trying to determine why the school was included.
The district also laid out the changes it has made to building foundations and structure since 2006:
— Demolition of the two-story buildings at South Cache and North Cache.
— Demolition of Lewiston Elementary and the construction of a new elementary school.
— Demolition of Wellsville Elementary and relocation of the elementary school to the Willow Valley Middle School building, now known as Wellsville Elementary.
— Demolition of two-story portions of Summit Elementary and the addition of two new classroom wings and a gym.
— Demolition of two-story portions of Millville Elementary and the addition of new classrooms and a gym.
— Demolition of portions of Providence Elementary and the addition of new classrooms and a gym.
— Moved out of Park Elementary and relocated to White Pine Middle School, now known as White Pine Elementary.
— Moved out of River Heights Testing Center and relocated to new buildings at Sky View High School.