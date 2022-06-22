Cameron Carl Crimefighter wasn’t born with a name that sounds straight from a comic book, but rather the Mendon-based children’s author had it legally changed after he was married. The same creative intuition has left him with a desire to use his recently published book titled “The Parting Mirror” to teach children how to meditate.
The unique last name is one symptom of Crimefighter’s self-diagnosed Peter Pan syndrome, a condition that Crimefighter said contributes to his literature and, more specifically, “The Parting Mirror.”
“We sat on it for a couple years,” Crimefighter said, discussing he and his wife’s decision to create a new, shared last name. “We couldn’t justify changing it to anything serious. I mean if you’re going to change your last name, it ought to be kind of ridiculous.”
According to Crimefighter, the name was thought of as a joke when he and his wife were selling capes for children at a Saturday market.
“I love creativity and imagination,” Crimefighter said. “Those values and traits are really valued when you’re younger. When you become an adult, they’re a lot less looked at as something positive.”
Crimefighter said he uses his books as a mediator between two worlds — one of adults, and one of children.
According to Crimefighter, “The Parting Mirror,” is intended to be a story that confronts readers with questions about what makes them themselves.
“Just like the book says, when you look in the mirror and you’re like, ‘There I am,’ well that’s not entirely true.” Crimefighter said. “If you lost your finger, would you still be there? If you lost your hand, would you still be there? You know, where are you? Where do you begin and end in the sequence?”
A guided meditation course he took in Cache Valley heavily influenced Crimefighter in writing the book. According to Crimefighter, the class’s teacher instructed everyone to imagine being armed with a sword while standing before a fierce, powerful being.
“On the sword is written the words, ‘Come near, and I will destroy your illusions,’” Crimefighter said, explaining the meditation that impacted him. “You’re like, ‘Please, don’t kill me,’ and you say something like, ‘I’m a dad,’ and all of a sudden, the sword comes down and you’re not a dad anymore. … Even the most affluent person could only do this for like five minutes before they have nothing left. But then what would they be?”
Though such a topic may not be the easiest to for a writer to portray to kids, Crimefighter, who also ghost writes for adults, believes children are more equipped to handle some topics than their fully grown peers.
“I think kids are tough,” Crimefighter said. “It’s a way to inculcate deeper truths in a way that seem lighthearted, and maybe even silly, and layer stories as well.”
Though “The Parting Mirror,” handles relatively complex psychological and meditative ideas, Crimefighter, an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter, said he didn’t approach the material from a clinical perspective.
“This book was written intuitively,” Crimefighter said. “This is more of a lighthearted, artistic approach at just exploring the self gently without claiming that it’s going to cure, you know, the ills of the mind.”
Crimefighter estimated approximately 1,100 copies of the book have been sold so far. A complete reading of the text is available on YouTube, as well as a similar video of his more recently published book, ‘The Foiler Society.’