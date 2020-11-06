An accident above Rick’s Springs in Logan Canyon had crews working to pull a semi tractor-trailer and several 1,400 pound paper rolls out of a ditch on Friday.
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Kent Goodrich said the accident happened at roughly 2 a.m near Mile Marker 478. A southbound driver carrying a 40,000-pound load of paper rolls left his lane and rolled off the right-hand shoulder.
Goodrich said there were no fatalities or injuries associated with the accident, just inconvenience to canyon motorists. Only one lane was closed for most of the time the accident was being cleared up, and the canyon reopened at about 1:30 p.m.
Police scanner traffic indicated the semi driver may have burned out his brakes before failing to negotiate a curve and plunging into the river. The axles of both the tractor and the trailer are reportedly ripped off, along with the top of the trailer.
However, the truck did not land in the river and Goodrich said the cause of the accident did not appear to be mechanical.
“It’s a brand-new truck and trailer,” Goodrich said. “Everything appears like it’s new and functioning; at this point, we’re thinking it’s just operator error.”