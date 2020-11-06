Traffic could be delayed in Logan Canyon for some time today as a crew works to pull a semi tractor-trailer out of the Logan River at Mile Marker 478 above Rick Springs.
Police scanner traffic indicates the semi driver may have burned out his brakes before failing to negotiate a curve and plunging into the river. The axles of both the tractor and the trailer are reportedly ripped off, along with the top of the trailer.
