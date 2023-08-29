Flour truck

A semi with a trailer carrying bags of baking flour overturned on the highway Monday in Logan Canyon. 

 Photo courtesy of Logan City Fire Department

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A semi tractor-trailer overturned in Logan Canyon on Monday afternoon, dumping bags of flour onto a hillside.

According to the Logan Fire Department, minor injuries were reported to one of the two occupants of the semi. The individual was taken to the hospital.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.