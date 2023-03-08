Sen. Mitt Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday joined other legislators to unveil the RESTRICT Act, legislation to tackle what they believe is an 'ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries,' specifically China-based TikTok.

 Photo courtesy of Sen. Mitt Romney's Office

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday joined other legislators to tackle what they believe is an “ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries,” specifically China-based TikTok.

The bipartisan legislation, called the “Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act,” would “better empowering the Department of Commerce – in conjunction with intelligence, law enforcement, and financial officials – to review, prevent, and mitigate information communications and technology transactions that pose undue risk to our national security.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.