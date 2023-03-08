Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday joined other legislators to unveil the RESTRICT Act, legislation to tackle what they believe is an 'ongoing threat posed by technology from foreign adversaries,' specifically China-based TikTok.
The bipartisan legislation, called the “Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act,” would “better empowering the Department of Commerce – in conjunction with intelligence, law enforcement, and financial officials – to review, prevent, and mitigate information communications and technology transactions that pose undue risk to our national security.”
Those who joined Romney were Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and John Thune, R-S.D., ranking member of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband.
“When you see Sen. Thune and Sen. Warner come together, and this many [senators] from both sides of the aisle come together on a major piece of legislation – we’re not talking about a post office being named or a highway being named – we are talking about a major piece of competitive and foreign policy legislation,” Romney said during the press conference in Washington.
He continued with harsher words toward communist China, saying: “When we come together, it says that Congress has recognized that the Chinese Communist Party is not our dear friend. Any question about what China intends to do and what authoritarians intend to do, is able to be seen by their treatment of the people in Hong Kong, the Uyghur people in China. You can see what authoritarians want to do about watching what Russia is doing in Ukraine.
“We have to recognize that we face geopolitical adversaries that are serious and threaten our security, our prosperity, and even the peace and freedom that we enjoy. This piece of legislation is designed to help protect Americans and protect America and our friends.”
Among other things, the legislation would require the Secretary of Commerce to establish procedures to identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, and mitigate transactions involving information and communications technology products in which any foreign adversary has any interest and poses undue or unacceptable risk to national security.
It also would:
Prioritize evaluation of information communications and technology products used in critical infrastructure, integral to telecommunications products, or pertaining to a range of defined emerging, foundational, and disruptive technologies with serious national security implications;
Ensure comprehensive actions to address risks of untrusted foreign information communications and technology products by requiring the Secretary to take up consideration of concerning activity identified by other government entities; and
Educate the public and business community about the threat by requiring the Secretary of Commerce to coordinate with the director of National Intelligence to provide declassified information on how transactions denied or otherwise mitigated posed undue or unacceptable risk.
“The Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a multi-generational, multi-faceted, and systematic campaign to replace the United States as the world’s superpower,” Romney said of the perceived threat. “One tool at its disposal – the ability to force social media companies headquartered in China, like TikTok’s parent company, to hand over the data it collects on users.
“Our adversaries – countries like China, Russia, Iran – are increasingly using technology products to spy on Americans and discover vulnerabilities in our communications infrastructure, which can then be exploited.”
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US Senate hearing that the popular video app TikTok – owned by Chinese company ByteDance – "screams" of security concerns.
"This is a tool that is ultimately within the control of the Chinese government – and it, to me, it screams out with national security concerns," Wray said.
The White House backed the legislation introduced on Tuesday.
Sen. Warner said during the unveiling that it is not only TikTok that the legislation targets, and that before that social platform there were others.
“Today, the threat that everyone is talking about is TikTok, and how it could enable surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party, or facilitate the spread of malign influence campaigns in the U.S.,” Warner said. “Before TikTok, however, it was Huawei and ZTE, which threatened our nation’s telecommunications networks. And before that, it was Russia’s Kaspersky Lab, which threatened the security of government and corporate devices.
“We need a comprehensive, risk-based approach that proactively tackles sources of potentially dangerous technology before they gain a foothold in America, so we aren’t playing Whac-A-Mole and scrambling to catch up once they’re already ubiquitous.”
Sen. Thune said: “Congress needs to stop taking a piecemeal approach when it comes to technology from adversarial nations that pose national security risks,” noting it should have “a process in place to address these risks.”
Romney said the bipartisan legislation is a move in the right direction.
