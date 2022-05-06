A cool breeze rustled through the alfalfa heads surrounding Newton on Friday afternoon as a motorcade carrying the body of former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch drove through a flag-lined street to deliver the man to his final resting spot — the cemetery of his wife’s hometown.
Community members gathered along the procession’s path, welcoming Hatch’s family and paying respects to the deceased senator of 42 years.
Among those who had gathered to see the procession was Alejandra Warth, Hatch’s great-niece. Though she wasn’t particularly close with her parent’s uncle, she remembered how much he valued family, recounting how he warmly welcomed her into his office when she visited Washington, D.C.
“He held a deep place in his heart for all of his family members,” Warth said.
Another person waiting for the senator to arrive was John Benson, a native of Newton who drove to his hometown from Ogden for the occasion. He remembered Hatch’s visits to Newton after marrying his wife, Elaine Hatch. Benson said the couple would often visit his church.
“When I was a kid growing up,” Benson said, “they would come back to visit and he would talk to the Aaronic priesthood boys.”
Benson said the experience personified the politician to him, helping him realize the political figure was an actual person.
Jason Thompson, the current mayor of River Heights and former intern for Hatch, wasn’t able to view the procession in person but fondly remembers the senator. Thompson said he first met Hatch while working for somebody else in the Capitol. Hatch welcomed him into his local church congregation.
“He introduced me to the Oakton ward, and for the remainder of that summer, I attended church in his ward every Sunday,” Thompson said. “The thing that blew me away was that I was a nobody, yet he opened his home to me. He introduced me to his friends in the church there to help me make acquaintances and to be strengthened in my new faith, and then the friendship blossomed from there.”
Thompson said Hatch recognized the impact he had on others and used that influence to benefit others and set a positive example in every area of his life.
Thompson also spoke about Hatch’s ability to hold firm on his views and still get along with those he politically disagreed with.
“I can tell you of countless times where, you know, Ted Kennedy and Senator Hatch would be on totally opposite sides of an issue,” Thompson said. “It would be one way in the hearing, but in the ante room, they’re the best of friends, the utmost of respect. He always treated people with the utmost of dignity, no matter how much he disagreed with them.”
Beyond politics, Thompson said Hatch was passionate about his religious obligations and basketball. He favored the Utah Jazz and even wrote a note to Jerry Sloan in May of 1992 to congratulate and encourage the coach.
"I'm very proud of the job you have done this year," Hatch said in the note. "We are fortunate to have you as our coach. Best wishes in the remaining play-off games. I'm pulling for you and the team.
Thompson considers Hatch to be the epitome of a statesman.
“We have lost someone that will never be replaced,” Thompson said. “He is an unreplaceable man in my opinion.”
Hatch’s family and loved ones held a small service for him once they arrived at the Newton Cemetery. They prayed, sang, and, as is common with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated Hatch’s grave to consecrate it as his resting place.