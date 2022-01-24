Volunteers play a big role in making the Hyrum Senior Center a busy and fun place for senior citizens to visit for meals, entertainment, events and activities.
“I tip my hat to all volunteers, with a very thankful heart,” said the center director Vicky McCombs.
McCombs has always appreciated the volunteers who have assisted her in the 15 years she has been the director, but their value to the senior center became more evident when she ran the center by herself in 2020 because of COVID. Not only did she make the lunches and serve them outside, she also planned activities that the seniors could do from their cars, like car bingo, and organized contests the seniors could do safely at home.
“My experiences that year gave me the utmost appreciation and respect for volunteers because doing it alone isn't any fun at all,” McCombs said.
McCombs plans out each month’s activities in advance and chooses volunteers to come in at mealtimes and for special occasions to entertain the senior citizens.
“It wouldn't be possible to do all we do without our wonderful volunteers,” McCombs said. “Since the senior citizens come to the center from all over Cache Valley, I am always finding out about people who share their time as volunteers.”
Performers come to the center’s lunch meal twice a month. One of the favorite performers is Dave Harston from Nibley, who keeps his audience laughing and reflecting on life while reciting cowboy poetry.
Colleen Gordin of Logan is a lively, vivacious singer who accompanies herself on several instruments. “She really gets the crowd going," McCombs said. “Colleen has been joining with the seniors in this way for about seven years.”
McCombs singled out several other helpers.
“Mary Gardner makes life fun for all of the seniors at the center. She sings the fun oldies songs and brings a touch of romance to our Valentine parties. She also helps with classes, parties and bingo,” she said.
At Christmas, members of the Hicken family from Hyrum sing and dance for the center’s holiday entertainment. “The Hicken parents and their eight children bring a lot of joy to the holidays for the senior citizens,” McCombs said.
Janet Bowles likes to cook and came to the center to make fudge for the annual Senior Center Craft Fair. Janet said, “I don’t feel like I’m volunteering when I come to the center. I have so much fun with friends at the center. It gives me something to do I enjoy while being with good people.”
Youth volunteers help out with the fair, calling bingo and helping people in and out of the building to their cars.
Doug and Georgiana Clausen also assist at the senior center in addition to the Logan Food Pantry.
“We like volunteering at the Hyrum Senior Center. The center provides a valuable service for area seniors,” Georgiana said. “We enjoy the meals, entertainment and friendships at the center. The center is helpful and important in many senior’s lives. So, anything we can do to further this effort, makes us feel like we are contributing towards the center’s goals and objectives.”
Not only do the senior citizens come to the center to share a meal and be entertained, they make and donate quilts for the Little Lambs Program and donate items for Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes full of necessities for kids in developing nations.
McCombs explained: “We are very blessed with volunteers and donations. So, in turn, we like to pay it forward and help others, We have been doing this project for six years in conjunction with the Immanuel Baptist Church in Hyrum.”
The Hyrum seniors rely on a board of directors consisting of seven members, all from Hyrum, who give of their time. They also have an advisory board with seven senior citizens from Nibley, Paradise, Avon. Millville, River Heights, Providence and Hyrum. McCombs said that these volunteers are “truly life-savers.”
The Hyrum Senior Center, located at 675 E. Main St. in Hyrum, welcomes all seniors to join with them for meals, activities and working on quilts. The center is noted for taking custom quilt orders. They also enjoy road trips in their senior van to musicals at Tuacahn in St. George and other venues.