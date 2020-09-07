Like so many things in 2020, September weather is going down as a study in extremes for Cache Valley and the Intermountain West.
The month started out with an early cold spell and frost conditions across Northern Utah that included a record low temperature of 37 degrees at the Logan-Cache Airport. Then came a resurgence of August’s high heat, resulting in near-record local high temperatures on the 3rd, 4th and 5th.
Overnight Monday, it was back to chattering teeth with a hard freeze forecast in the valley for Tuesday morning.
“The September seesaw is normal as we begin to transition seasons, but the degree of which the seesaw has swung in the last week has been incredible and certainly outside an expected seasonal swing no matter the time of year,” said meteorologist Jon Meyer with the Utah Climate Center at USU.
Elsewhere in the West, the cold front was expected to bring harsh conditions.
Accompanying a winter storm warning for parts of Wyoming and Colorado, the National Weather Service declared, “The Dog Days of Summer will literally turn into Old Man Winter Tuesday morning with blustery northerly winds and areas of snow squalls possible from Wyoming down into central Colorado! Snow is forecast to accumulate for 6 inches or more at many locations with highest totals reaching two feet possible on the highest elevations.”
The wildest temperature swings in the region for the 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday were expected to be close to 50 degrees.
The cold spell isn’t expected to last long, however. Through the week, forecasts call for temperatures inching gradually back up, reaching 80 degrees on Saturday with a nighttime low of 42. By Monday, it will be sandals season again with highs close to 90.
USU's Meyer said the smoke settling in Cache Valley on Sunday and Monday should be pushed out by the cold front.