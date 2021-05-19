Production Technologies Incorporated, located at 1090 West 800 North, Preston, is simply a company that seeks solutions to their customers' needs, said owner Calvin Sharp. Whether that be custom powder coating on a water bottle, a custom designed sign, livestock sheds and panels, solar power, aluminum shades, yard landscaping supplies, or a gyroscope used by NASA, the company can deliver.
That mission has taken the company in many different directions over the last 15 years.
PTI began in ICON Health and Fitness's Logan parking lot with Sharp sorting parts, he said. By word of mouth, demand grew, and he hired help. To keep those employees busy during slower times, he began buying steel for them to make panels. Then an old acquaintance mentioned that his company needed amusement ride parts, and PTI began filling that need.
As PTI's services multiplied, the company moved into successively larger facilities. When their last home was sold, Sharp and his managers began thinking about bringing the business to Preston.
Sharp saw it as a way to expand on that mission of seeking solutions but this time, for the company's employees and his hometown community.
But there were "a lot of deterrents" to moving to Preston, he said. PTI's customer base is loyal, but mostly located in Logan and the communities south of there. They were used to dropping off and picking things up on a daily basis. And when told Sharp was considering relocating in Preston, they heard hundreds of miles away in Idaho instead of just 30 miles north, said Sharp.
It might not have been worth the move had the City of Preston not stepped in with valuable information on programs offered in the State of Idaho for businesses. Franklin County added their support to them, as well.
"Shawn Oliverson (Preston City Economic Developer) and (then Preston Mayor) Mark Beckstead jumped in and pushed a lot to help us get programs that the state had available to try to offset the cost differential," said Sharp. "The state has a lot of programs that not a lot of people know about for rural development. They are difficult to find and navigate through. Shawn set us up with all the right people and right places," he said.
The city and county offered some incentives just for new business development. They were very good to work with us to provide a few incentives, said Perry Holton, the company's controller and general manager.
One incentive came through Rocky Mountain Power, which helped them install all LED lighting. "Our energy consumption dropped by like 60 percent from our energy costs in Logan," said Sharp. "We couldn't find those things on our own," he said.
In addition to that savings, "more and more we are realizing that time is worth more than money," Sharp said. Bringing PTI to Preston benefits him, the company's managers and employees.
"We can be fairly competitive on hourly labor rates, but if we can give someone an extra hour to two hours a day, because they aren't driving," that's an additional incentive, he said. "Being closer to home is huge to us."
"A lot of our employees were from up here originally. We didn't actually lose any employees. A couple moved up here and there are more people who want to move up here, over time," said Holton.
An evaluation showed that "the employee base is a little stronger up here. We can draw from employees that drive to Logan every day. We figured we could grow if we could provide jobs to those people who were driving south," he said. Furthermore, PTI's flexibility makes the company attractive to women wanting to be home with their children, but interested in working while they are in school, he said.
Once Sharp, Holton and PTI production manager, Troy Graves of Weston, got the business moved to Preston, they had to make more adjustments. Where they could have steel delivered daily in Logan, they now have to wait for deliveries twice a week.
"Getting that figured out, and getting used to having to wait a day, has been a transition. But because we came here, our suppliers, who also supply the others, everyone is getting better service," he said.
As for the customers who were worried about the added distance, PTI's efforts have paid off. "I can't think of a customer we have lost. And we thought we would. But most of our shop customers have been with us for years. We don't have a lot of customers, but what we do have we are very loyal to, and they are loyal to us," he said.
One of those loyal customers is Chris Vallée of Amusements International out of Deltona, Florida. The company specializes in gyroscope-based amusement rides. NASA, before President Obama canceled the United State's role in space exploration, contracted with Amusements International to build a gyroscope, a testing structure for testing jets on the Mariana satellite system and as a testing structure for seats on the canceled Orion craft. PTI built all of those structures, said Vallee.
Realizing the need for lawn products the company recently opened up Yard Boss, a division of PTI that provides lawn and garden supplies.
They have found demand for their livestock containment products has definitely grown since their move to Preston, as well. They also discovered a market to rent on the weekends the equipment they use during the week, such as excavators, skidsters, and post hole diggers, etc.
Sharp and Holton noted that PTI, is not an island, and enjoys doing business with their competitors. "We'll help back and forth," said Sharp.
"It's neat to be able to build a facility here in Preston where you grew up... We've had tremendous support in the community. When we got up here, it was nonstop of people coming in, asking can they buy a part from us, can we machine something, etc. We like getting involved in the community," he continued. "It feels good to know that we are adding to the economy. Bringing good paying jobs. We are providing a good place to work."
PTI employs about 40 people, and intends to continue growing. Already Sharp is planning to add on to the 36,000 square foot building they have constructed in Preston.
"We grow about 25-30% year over year. We've done that the last few years and don't intend to stop, he said. "We dump our profits back into the business. If the economy stays constant from where it is, our growth is exponential. We don't have to chase business as hard as we have to choke it back. We have a lot of different things we do."