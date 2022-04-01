Editor's Note: The following article appeared in Latter-Day Living, a special section delivered with Thursday's Herald Journal.
Elder Jerry Toombs, leader of The Cache North Mission, says the purpose of a proselytizing mission is to be the “mouth of the Savior” and the purpose of a service mission is to be the “hands of the Savior.”
Service missionary opportunities were expanded on Nov. 16, 2018, in a letter from the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which stated: “For many years, young men and women with a desire to serve God through missionary service but who are unable to do so for health reasons have served the Lord valiantly in various community and Church organizations. We are grateful for their service and are pleased to announce increased opportunities for missionaries with health issues.”
Further instructions to leaders outlined the objectives of a service mission: “Provide an opportunity for all young men and women to serve the Lord and increase in testimony of Him. Help each service missionary prepare for a lifetime of service. Provide needed and valuable service to the Lord through serving in Church and community organization … in an environment uniquely tailored to the service missionary’s interests, abilities, and talents.”
As stated further in the direction from the church, “Service missionaries live at home and serve for 6 to 18 months (young women ages 19–25) and 6 to 24 months (young men ages 18–25). They serve as close to full-time as their circumstances allow.”
The standards of worthiness for service missionaries are the same as for proselyting missionaries. They must be temple worthy, and young men must be ordained to the priesthood as an elder.
The service missionary wears the name badge of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that all missionaries wear — at their service assignment, at service mission meetings, and at Sunday church meetings.
Since they live at home during their service mission, their family is responsible for expenses related to their missionary service. Expenses include transportation, food, clothing, medical, dental and auto insurance. Their family is also responsible for transportation to and from their service locations.
Service mission leaders, under the direction of local Area Authority Seventies and stake presidents, help each service missionary have a rewarding experience while serving at their assigned locations.
There are currently two church service missions in Cache Valley: The Cache North Mission under the leadership of Elder Jerry and Sister Elizabeth Toombs, who reside in Benson, and the Cache South Mission, which is under the leadership of Elder Jeff and Sister Barbara McBride, who reside in Hyrum.
Elder and Sister Toombs were called to serve as leaders of the Cache North Mission in August 2021. They began serving with 13 missionaries and today have 25.
“Several of our missionaries came home due to an illness or other issues and needed to be reassigned,” said Elder Toombs. “While others, who had a desire to serve but couldn’t go on a mission because of emotional, mental, or physical limitations, can now be called to serve while living at home.”
These service missionaries in Cache Valley are able to serve family as well as serving in the community at various places such as school districts, Deseret Industries, local bishops’ storehouses, soup kitchens, seminary, institute, special needs activities, The English Learning Center, The Family Place, and Habitat for Humanity.
“These missionaries pray about where to serve, what fits their needs and capabilities, and where to work,” offered Elder Toombs. “It is amazing to watch them go through this process and receive their answer to where they are needed and may best serve.”
The Toombs have two assistants, an elder leader and a sister leader, who are both currently serving as church service missionaries.
The Cache North Mission holds a mission conference two times a month, as well as leadership meetings and trainings in local stake centers. “We hope to create opportunities where all young men and women may have the opportunity to serve in a leadership role,” explained Sister Toombs.
Elder Toombs adds, “In these meetings we encourage them to not let people label them, that they don’t have a disability or a disorder, they have been given ‘superpowers,’ where they can function highly in certain areas. To be in the mission field is an excellent place to touch hearts.”
Just as in proselyting missions where they stand and state their purpose at every meeting, the Cache North Service missionaries also stand and recite at their training meetings the purpose of a service missionary: “Our purpose is to help others come unto Christ by serving them as the Savior would. We serve voluntarily in charitable organizations, in Church functions, and within the community. We will minister in His name to the one, just as He did, expressing His loving kindness.”
Deserae Turner, daughter of April and Matt Turner of Amalga, has endured many trials since she was shot and left for dead in February of 2017.
Elder Toombs describes the fulfillment Sister Turner now feels as a sister service missionary.
“Deserae has always had a desire to serve a mission,” he said. “This injury has not stopped her but opened new possibilities for her to serve. She was so excited to know that she would still be able to serve a mission, just in a different way. She might be disabled but is a high-functioning young woman. Her injury led her to set up a new hobby raising flowers,”
“Harvest for Her,” is a you-pick flower farm that provides Deserae with needed therapy and healing.
“The Flower Farm, my passion, has provided for me the ability to remain a ‘farmer and play in the dirt.’ Sister Turner said, adding that her “growing” knowledge provides her an opportunity to share and teach others.
She has been a missionary since May 3, 2021.
Brightening Blooms, who donate flower arrangements to hospices, nursing homes and Meals on Wheels is just one of the other places Sister Turner serves.
Elder Mason Buck, son of Jake and Camille Buck of Newton, was called to serve in the Kentucky Louisville Mission and began his service Oct. 7, 2020. While there, he most enjoyed helping others in the community.
After 13 months of service in Kentucky, he transferred to the Cache North Service Mission. Elder Buck’s service opportunities now include serving in the Logan Temple, helping in the adaptive-needs seminary and institute classes, and volunteering at a local after-school program. He described his service mission as a “transformative, healing experience” that has helped him continue to serve the Lord in a way that is best suited for him.
Additional information regarding serving on a service mission can be found at https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/service-missionary or
https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/service-missionary/a-service-mission as well as contacting local church leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.