Several fireworks shows in Cache Valley from July 3-5 will celebrate Independence Day.
Logan’s display will take place July 3 at Willow Park, with the show beginning at 10 p.m.
Typically, Logan’s Freedom Fire celebration is held at Maverik Stadium. Parks and Recreation director Russ Akina said because the city was planning this event months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic was more of a concern, they decided to go a different route.
Akina said the aerial fireworks are free for the public.
Lewiston will also have fireworks July 3, which Mayor Kelly Field said are scheduled to begin at dusk, after a full day of other activities. The fireworks will be at Lewiston’s rodeo grounds.
“We’re planning to do all of our normal things,” Field said.
On July 2 and 3, there will be a rodeo, a race, the parade, horse pulls, a pancake breakfast, movies and vendor booths.
Hyrum’s fireworks display will be on Monday, July 5, near Mountain Crest High School. Mayor Stephanie Miller said the show will begin at 10 p.m.
“Viewers can tune their radios to 94.9 FM to listen to a patriotic soundtrack as they watch the fireworks from their homes, parks and cars,” Miller said.
All three locations are outside of fireworks restriction areas implemented by the county.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued multiple executive orders regarding the extreme drought conditions in the state. In his third order, he banned fireworks on state lands.
As for the rest of Utah, Cox said at a monthly news conference that he cannot issue a statewide firework ban but asked people to be cautious.
“This is not the year,” Cox said. “Even if you think you’re being extremely safe, it’s so easy. One spark. Everything is so dry. It’s drier than you think.”
Utahns can legally set off fireworks in unrestricted areas from July 2 to July 5.