Editor's note: This is the first of two articles about how Utah State University has addressed gender equity issues in the wake of a 2018 sex discrimination scandal that rocked the USU piano program.
A committee report quietly submitted to Utah State University President Noelle Cockett three years ago contains dozens of pages of internal interviews with female faculty members who say the school discriminated against them.
Complaints voiced in “focus groups” organized by the Gender Discrimination Committee dealt with a perceived hostile work environment, few opportunities for leadership in the women's respective colleges, and a lack of transparency and even sexism when determining merit pay — the most commonly cited concern.
But the fine details faculty women provided about those subjects and which officials or employees were the alleged perpetrators is something USU apparently doesn’t want the public to know, despite Cockett announcing the formation of the committee at a 2018 news conference that captured statewide media attention.
The news conference was held in response to a report released by an outside law firm USU hired to investigate allegations former students made on social media claiming occurrences of sexual assault, harassment and gender discrimination within the university’s piano program.
At the time, Cockett sought to extend the university’s actions beyond the report’s recommendations and form a “task force” that would examine gender discrimination throughout USU. (Cockett would later go on to name another group with a similar aim that resulted in far-reaching changes for the university.)
During that 2018 press conference, Cockett named Ronda Callister, then-professor in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business, to lead a Gender Discrimination Committee, given the Huntsman professor’s expertise in studying gender inequity.
“I believe reducing discrimination requires ongoing effort and attention. This is because often the bias that triggers discrimination is not fully conscious but it is instead implicit among those making decisions about raises and promotions,” Callister wrote in a recent email to The Herald Journal in response to questions about the focus groups.
The newspaper filed an open-records request for any report the committee produced. In response, the school emailed the newspaper the 60-page document, 51 pages of which were completely blacked out by USU attorneys. That is in contrast to a partial copy of an unredacted version of the report that the newspaper received independently and was able to confirm as authentic.
The committee assured the female faculty participants that their names would be confidential and their exact comments would not be shared with their supervisors. It is for this reason that The Herald Journal has elected not to publish specific quotations attributed to them in the report, so as to protect their careers and reputations.
Committee’s work/president’s reaction
Once the Gender Discrimination Committee was appointed, Callister asked women she knew on campus to recruit female faculty from all ranks to participate in focus groups. Callister also appointed two female faculty members to facilitate focus group interviews.
Those sessions were recorded and sent to an out-of-state company for transcription. Then, Callister redacted the names of people and other bits of information to keep her promise to protect female faculty members’ identities.
A small team of USU social scientists then took the transcripts, totaling dozens of pages, and chose to boil the information down to display the top five concerns from each college/service along with specific quotations from the faculty women to illuminate each concern.
In an email to The Herald Journal, Cockett commended the committee's work and said what she read saddened her.
“Although I knew many of the comments were historic and things have improved for women faculty over time, it was heartbreaking to read the personal experiences of women who were trailblazers in academia,” wrote Cockett, who started at USU as a faculty member in 1990. “Much has improved, and much of that is due to the experiences of these women, as well as others, forging a pathway for the female faculty who came behind them.”
Cockett also talked of the report’s confidential nature, writing, “It is standard practice in focus groups and other survey instruments dealing with issues like sexual misconduct” and “usually results in better feedback being shared.”
When Cockett met with USU deans, their associates and department heads after the report’s release, she sensed they were “as dismayed as I was to hear of concerns from female faculty.” She said everyone at the table immediately proposed solutions to the issues that led the women to question USU leadership.
Faculty compensation
Although the USU-provided copy of the report has many redactions, what is clear is the women faculty’s top concern: merit pay. Some believed the way it was doled out by administrators was not transparent, while others were “shocked to find out it existed,” the report said.
The committee went on to recommend department heads receive training on how to calculate merit pay so that there is “some standardization” of criteria used to make it equitable for all faculty.
Cockett said that after she read Callister’s report, she met with her college deans and their associates to implement ideas, which included establishing parameters for determining who will receive “flex funding” — the amount allocated “rewarding extraordinary work, bringing employees up to market wages, and ensuring pay equity among employees.”
How large those distributions will be are determined “well in advance of any distribution being discussed and approved,” the USU president added.
Aside from improving transparency around merit pay, the Gender Discrimination Committee had yet another recommendation when it came to training department heads on providing such compensation — that marital or family status not be taken into consideration.
The concern is that merit pay is sometimes denied to women based on whether they have well-paid spouses or families to support.
Asked about whether this portion of the report meant that it was something already happening at USU and needed to be corrected, Cockett noted the focus groups shared stories that “go back many years and were shared by faculty to reflect on when discrimination was significantly worse than it was today.”
“To be clear, pay determinations based on marital status or gender are not consistent with USU’s policy on non-discrimination (policy 305),” the USU president wrote to the newspaper.
She added that pay and discrimination is “addressed explicitly” in two training sessions that USU’s Office of Equity provides.
“If an employee feels they are being paid differently based (on) marital status or gender, I encourage them to report to (the USU) Office of Equity so the issue could be immediately addressed,” Cockett wrote. “I am committed to continuing to improve the processes around pay equity.”
Next Saturday: Details of a second USU gender-equity survey and a conversation with a long-time female faculty member.