...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Sheriff’s office investigating Nibley city office burglary, possible related crimes
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of the Nibley city office that occurred on Veterans Day weekend. Authorities say a small safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash as well as checks and unactivated financial cards was taken.
Lt. Doyle Peck said the person made entry into the building by breaking a window at night and “putted around” in the building for a couple hours before removing the safe.
Nibley Mayor Larry Jacobsen said the burglar used tools located at city office to free the microwave-sized strongbox and used a cart typically used for recreation equipment to carry it out of the building.
According to Jacobsen, all the cash and checks had been logged, and anyone who submitted a check had been contacted. The financial cards were made obsolete, Jacobsen said.
“We’re definitely sorry it happened,” Jacobsen said, explaining the incident was a learning opportunity that would lead to more rigorous security measures in the future. “We can do better.”
The incident in Nibley was captured on security cameras, Peck said, and there was only minor damage done to the office. According to Peck, it’s possible the person had knowledge of the building prior to entry; he said the person “felt comfortable” and was not wandering aimlessly in the building.
According to Peck, Lewiston and Paradise as well as cities in Box Elder County have also experienced burglarized city offices. It’s unknown if the burglaries are connected, Peck said, but the similarities are being investigated.
“That’s a theory we’ve got right now,” Peck said.
With cash being used less and less to make payments at city offices, Peck said it’s uncommon to see those locations burglarized.
Though “reasonable security measures” had been in place, Jacobsen said a real-time alarm system would be installed as well as a better safe. He said he was unaware of any prior burglaries at the Nibley city offices.
“We’re the keepers of public property,” Jacobsen said. “We just wont let it happen again.”
Peck encouraged those who may have seen anything odd at the Nibley city offices to reach out to the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.